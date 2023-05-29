Padraig McCrory: I’m happy with victory over Diego Ramirez but I know that I can do even better

Padraig McCrory said he wasn’t overly thrilled by his display despite a routine points victory over Argentine Diego Ramirez

Padraig McCrory admitted he was a little disappointed with his conclusive points victory over Diego Ramirez on Saturday, but takes positives from dealing with what could have been a banana skin outing.

Boxing after the main event where Michael Conlan, who helped in guiding the career of the west Belfast super-middleweight, had been beaten and the majority of the crowd had departed the venue was difficult, but he came through unscathed on a 99-91 decision on referee Hugh Russell Jnr’s scorecard.

It was also tricky as southpaw Ramirez, much smaller, was giving the home favourite little to work with having employed a tight guard to the solid jabs coming his way.

Despite a fully merited success that keeps ‘The Hammer’ well on track to push for a major opportunity, he wasn’t overly thrilled with his night’s work.

“I was a bit underwhelmed with my performance, but it was a strange scenario after Mick, who I have a great relationship with, losing and then having to go straight out,” he reflected on the events beforehand.

“I’m still 17-0, and everything is on track, so hopefully I can get something bigger next.”

There have been whispers that McCrory could be in line for a crack at David Morrell’s WBA ‘regular’ title, as all of the main belts are in the possession of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – who looks likely to face Dmitry Bivol for a second time and probably at light-heavyweight – so the Cuban’s belt may be the only viable one in play in the immediate period.

There was also a brief period where McCrory looked close to securing a fight against the big-punching Edgar Berlanga, who instead meets Donegal’s Jason Quigley, and he added would be open to facing the winner.

“Who knows where Irish boxing goes now with Mick losing, but I have every faith in Conlan Boxing to get me a big fight next,” continued McCrory. “I’d love to get the winner of Berlanga and Jason Quigley, or at least a final eliminator with someone in the top five of the WBA.”