Padraig McCrory knows taking his eye off the ball is not an option in crucial fight

The expected script in this evening’s super-middleweight battle between Padraig McCrory and Diego Ramirez is that the Belfast man will blast through the Argentinian in emphatic fashion to edge closer to a shot at one of the division’s main men.

But boxing can throw up shocks – and Ramirez is no stranger to them, upsetting the applecart in England back in 2018 after defeating Bradley Skeete in a WBO International title fight and then flooring Nathan Heaney last year to underline his punching threat despite going on to lose on the cards.

As we saw in Dublin last weekend with Gary Cully against Jose Felix, nothing in boxing is a sure thing, and McCrory knows he must be switched on and ready for the visitor this evening if he is to keep his incredible run of form and ambitions intact.

Last time out, the 34-year-old looked a little off-colour, perhaps not unexpectedly, as a big run that included a stoppage win over Marco Antonio Periban and thrashing of Leon Bunn for the IBO light-heavyweight title left him a little jaded in a routine outing against Dmytro Fedas.

But he is refreshed and ready for action tonight as he locks horns with 28-year-old Ramirez, whose southpaw style could pose some problems.

The visitor has a modest record of 25-9-1 but, as mentioned, is dangerous when given the opportunity – but McCrory is determined that won’t be the case.

“You can feel the hype building and I’m ready to go,” he explained this week.

“It shows with what happened in Dublin last Saturday, you can’t take anything for granted, so this is about staying switched on and making sure I get the win.”

A victory could unlock the door to a big super-middleweight title opportunity, with names such as WBA ‘regular’ champion David Morrell or the highly-touted Edgar Berlanga – who takes on Jason Quigley next month – already mentioned.

To seal those big nights and the rewards that accompany, winning in an eye-catching manner is essential and with BT Sport and ESPN cameras in town, this is McCrory’s shop window.

His key is to be patient, not force anything and gradually break Ramirez down – a tactic that has paid off time and time again. Should he perform, there is no other outcome than another explosive win that will raise the roof and open doors.