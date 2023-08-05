Padraig McCrory sends fans home singing in the rain after convincing win over Steed Woodall

On his big night, Padraig McCrory was asked questions but answered them against Steed Woodall to retain his undefeated record at the Falls Park by way of unanimous decision and send his fans home singing in the rain.

Going into this super-middleweight contest, McCrory shot down any suggestions that the challenger was simply in Belfast to fulfil a role and that proved the case as Woodall took some heavy fire but continued to press.

A flash knockdown in the eighth proved to be a huge moment for McCrory, who had built an unassailable lead on the cards, and, although he was pushed hard in the final two frames, he had enough to keep the Englishman off him to see it out and prevail on all three cards (96-93, 96-93, 98-92).

The build-up couldn't have been better with singer Ryan McMullan providing the soundtrack to a special entrance for 'The Hammer' before he marched to the ring.

There was a clear sign of serious energy about McCrory from the off but he used it to his advantage as he began brightly, his left jab followed by a hook that stung Woodall, yet the visitor replied brilliantly in the second, a short chopping left wobbling McCrory.

Things settled a little with McCrory taking rounds three and four, but was forced to take several flush shots in the fifth and there was a sense Woodall was gaining the upper hand, but back came McCrory who had sustained a nick over the right eye from a head clash, stinging the visitor.

A peach of an uppercut in the sixth swung that frame his way, but a welt was developing under that right eye in seven.

The big moment came in eight with Woodall diving in and cuffed to the top of the head, sending him down and the gloves touching rightly prompted a count.

He wasn't hurt and threw everything at McCrory in nine, but was unable to punish the Belfast man who was able to find the answers in the final round with his tank beginning to empty, yet he saw it out and ticked another box.

After the fight, there was a suggestion he had injured his hand and no wonder, given the heavy fire he had thrown all night, but he can look back on this win with pride as he targets another step forward.