Padraig McCrory sets sights on big fights after thrilling knockout at the Ulster Hall

Padraig McCrory paid tribute to the Ulster Hall crowd after his impressive victory. Credit: Chris Scott

Padraig McCrory had the Ulster Hall crowd on their feet last night as he blew away Celso Neves in under two rounds.

The old boxing venue rocked as ‘The Hammer’ bowled Neves over twice in the second to defend his WBC International Silver title in style.

The first round had been cagey with both fighters feeling their way into the fight.

Then explosion time as after just 37 seconds of the second round, McCrory caught Neves with two explosive left hooks.

The second sent the confused Neves to the canvas and the referee waved off the action. It was game over as McCrory saluted the crowd.

It was McCrory’s seventh stoppage victory and extended his unbeaten record to 13 fights.

Asked what’s next, McCrory said: “Whatever Jamie Conlan and MTK want. I want big fights. I am 33 and I won’t be about for much longer.

“My corner told me I was probably down the first round, and thanks to Dee (Walsh) we changed tactics and it worked. I have the power to put anyone out.

“This crowd drove me on to get the stoppage. I wanted to put a show on.”

Sean McComb and the battle-hardened Ronnie Clark were then involved in a ding-dong battle, with the Belfast fighter winning 79-74 on the referee’s scorecard.

The Belfast fighter looked busy in the first two rounds, but his Scottish opponent had not come to the Ulster Hall to lie down.

Clark seemed to fancy it more in the fourth, but McComb was producing the quality work as he worked the body and head of his game opponent.

The fifth was similar as both fighters worked the body with significant effect, and Clark seemed to be rallying. In the sixth, McComb was picking his shots better and working from range, but Clark was not to be deterred and appeared to relish the exchanges.

McComb couldn’t miss Clark with his jab in the seventh and controlled the round as his opponent started to slow down under the bombardment.

The eighth passed without much incident, and McComb will target bigger fights in the coming months.

Belfast’s James McGivern looked tidy and compact as he saw off the game Rustem Fatkullin 60-54 on the referee’s scorecard.

It took McGivern’s record to 4-0, and there were signs of early promise from the super-lightweight as he handled the six-round distance with ease.