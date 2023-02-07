Pat McCrory: Tributes paid to late Ulster boxing legend

Pat McCrory takes the details of a young Paddy Barnes from Holy Family during the weigh-in at Belfast's Docker's Club ahead of the Ulster Senior Championships back in 2006. Photo credit: William Cherry/PressEye

Tributes have been paid to Ulster boxing stalwart Pat McCrory who passed away this week and has been described as one of the “best human beings” by former world champion Barry McGuigan.

Mr McCrory was a former elite boxing official, having held the top post at the Ulster Boxing Council after progressing from secretary to president of the Co Antrim Board.

He founded the amateur Elmfield Boxing Club – which would become Glengormley – near his home in 1970 and played a key role at Olympics in Seoul, Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney and Beijing, as well as several Commonwealth Games.

He was in Barry McGuigan’s corner as the Monaghan fighter claimed gold at the 1978 Games in Edmonton.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In 1979, Mr McCrory was awarded an MBE for services to boxing before going on to become an international class referee and, later, secretary of AIBA (Amateur International Boxing Association) referees/judges commission.

He was further a leading figure in bringing the World Amateur Boxing Championships to the Odyssey Arena in 2001.

A tribute on the Co Antrim Boxing IABA (Irish Athletic Boxing Association) Facebook page reads: "County Antrim Boxing sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of boxing stalwart Pat McCrory.

"Pat served as president and secretary of the County Antrim Board, president and secretary of the Ulster Boxing Council and Secretary of the World R&J committee.

"Pat was a leading figure in bringing the 2001 World Senior/Elite Boxing Championships to Belfast.

"Pat will be missed by all involved in the Sport. He was also until recently heavily involved in Glengormley BC and still attending championships.”

Antrim GAA also paid their respects and said they were “saddened” to hear of the death of Mr McCrory, who is also the grandfather of senior inter-country hurler Joe Maskey and his sister Sarah Jane Maskey.

Former pro Belfast boxer Wayne McCullough added: “Great memories with Pat McCrory. He was such a big part of my amateur career, often times as the team manager. He will be missed by all of us in the boxing world.”

A funeral notice for Mr McCrory states that he “died peacefully at his home, 6th February 2023, surrounded by his loving family”.

It continues: “Beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Mary P, Clara, Gerard, Roisin, Patrick and the late Teresa (RIP). Will be sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, and daughters-in-law.”

His Requiem Mass will be on Thursday, February 9 at 11.30am in St Bernard’s Church on the Antrim Road followed by burial in Carnmoney Cemetery.