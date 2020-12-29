Poll: What is your favourite Northern Ireland sporting moment of 2020? From Jonathan Rea's sixth World Superbike title to Northern Ireland's Euro play-off joy, have your say

VOTING CLOSED: Results in link below

What gets your vote for the Northern Ireland sporting moment of 2020?

In large parts, 2020 was a year of nightmares - one that will be taught in history syllabi around the globe for all the wrong reasons.

Yet, for all the pain and heartache caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were moments of sporting joy scattered across the last 12 months to relieve the monotony of lockdown and shine a light of hope into all of our lives.

We've shortened a lengthier-than-expected list to the top 20 moments of 2020 and now it's up to you to have your say on what makes our top 10 countdown in our New Year's Day paper.

The most obvious contenders are Jonathan Rea's astounding sixth successive World Superbike crown along with the respective successive of the Northern Ireland men's and women's football teams. Liam Boyce's penalty sent the men into the Euro 2020 play-off final with the narrowest of successes against Bosnia while the women made history by reaching the play-offs for the first time thanks to their four consecutive victories to end their group campaign.

In the local soccer scene, there were trophy wins for Glentoran, Larne and Coleraine while Linfield were deemed Premiership champions and Cliftonville, who can forget, scored twice deep into stoppage time to beat Ballymena United in last season's County Antrim Shield final.

In GAA, there were long waits ended for Cavan, Dungannon Thomas Clarke's and Ederney St Joseph's.

Then there was Ulster Rugby's PRO14 semi-final success in Edinburgh thanks to Ian Madigan's late, late penalty.

That's all not to mention Graeme McDowell's Saudi International success that opened so many golfing doors or Leah McCourt becoming the first female to headline Bellator Europe.

Completing our final 20 are wins for Mark Allen, James Tennyson, James 'Strabanimal' Gallagher, Charlie Eastwood and an Irish record for Olympic hopeful Ciara Mageean.

So which is your top moment? Have your say in our poll right here. Voting closes at 1pm on New Year's Eve.