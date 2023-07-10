Reports: Anthony Cacace set to take on world champion next with talks at an ‘advanced stage’

Anthony Cacace is on track for a world title fight before the end of the year

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace could be set for the fight of his career so far as it is believed that talks are at an “advanced stage” for him to face one of two world champions before the end of the year.

The ideal fight would be a clash with WBC super featherweight world champion O’Shaquie Foster and, according to reports on social media, that is the contest that is closer to becoming a reality.

However, it is understood that contingency plans are in place so that, if that fight falls through, then Cacace will still have a world title fight to look forward to instead.

That would likely come against Wales’ Joe Cordina, who is the IBF world champion, in September in his home town of Cardiff, with both clashes offering him a route to a belt that he so desperately wants.

Cacace himself appeared to confirm the news on Twitter, quote-retweeting a post that rumoured the news and commenting: “Thankful to be in such a great position.”

Cacace is currently the IBO super featherweight champion and has paid his dues, boxing to a 21-1 record with seven knockouts, and has earned his shot at a world title that may come before the end of the year.

The 34-year-old has won his last six fights since the only defeat of his career, to Martin J Ward in 2017, and most recently beat Damian Wrzesiński by unanimous decision on the undercard to Michael Conlan’s fight against Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in May.

Currently both the British and IBO super featherweight champion, ‘The Apache’ is gearing up for a massive end of the year and is looking to end it with an even more lucrative belt around his waist.

Foster would be the ideal opponent, the 29-year-old Texan (20-2) set for his first defence of his WBC title he won in February when he defeated Rey Vargas on a unanimous decision in San Antonio.

However, should that fight fail to materialise, then Cordina would be a very worthy replacement, the undefeated Cardiff man boasting a 16-0 record and having already won his title back once.

The 31-year-old won the IBF belt in June 2022 when he knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in his home town before successfully winning it again in April, again in the Welsh capital, when he defeated Shavkat Rakhimov in a split decision after a broken hand prevented him from defending the belt last November.

It was believed that a unification bout between Foster and Cordina could be on the cards, however boxing promoter Eddie Hearn poured cold water on that possibility earlier this month.

“From a UK perspective, a British perspective, you got Zelfa Barrett, you got Cacace,” said Hearn when confirming that Cordina would fight on a DAZN card in Cardiff in September.

“We spoke about Foster. I don’t think that’s going to be next.”

For his part, that news did not go down well with Cordina, who insisted he wanted the unification bout to take place and seemed frustrated he would be made to wait for that possibility.

“I’ve been on to them to try and fight the big names/champions in my weight and weight above because I want to be in massive fights,” Cordina stated on Twitter.

“And all (they’re) talking about is domestic fights that I don’t gain anything from. Baffles me that we don’t want the same thing, all the belts.”

It appears that big-hitting Barrett, who lost to Rakhimov in that title fight last November and boasts a 29-2 record with 16 knockouts, is the front-runner for that clash with Cordina, however Cacace is still in the mix.

The Belfast man will likely not mind whichever world champion he faces as he told the Belfast Telegraph prior to his win over Wrzesiński that he is fighting for his children and that this is the stage of his career that will define him.

“I know there are big opportunities out there, there could be a world title eliminator — maybe even a big fight in America. This is the time that will define my career and, when I think about that, it genuinely gives me an edge. I’m fighting for my life — for the lives of my children,” he said.