Return to ring after long lay-off is going to be a tough test, admits Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko hopes to pick up where he left off at Dublin’s 3Arena this evening when he puts an injury-blighted 10 months behind him in his return against Grant Dennis (approx 7pm, live on DAZN).

The former Holy Trinity amateur picked up an injury in his win over Juan Carlos Rubio last March but shook it off to defeat Lukasz Maciec in July.

He had planned to take on Peter Dobson in October, but the injury caught up in the build-up and forced him to withdraw and upon further inspection, detached ligaments would require surgery and leave him

An MRI would show that while a fracture to his index finger had healed naturally, the bigger issue was detached ligaments from his thumb that would require surgery and so the process of recovery began.

The Turf Lodge man had targeted a summer return to action, but the recovery went well and the chance to return on this evening’s blockbuster topped by Katie Taylor’s bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion when she challenges Chantelle Cameron and Agyarko was only too happy to accept.

“I didn’t know whether I would be back for this so I’d given up hope on attempting to get on this card, but got the good news so I’m happy,” he said.

“I’m not somebody who likes to stay out of the gym. I like to be kept active, so it was a tough period for me not being in the gym every day and then having to get surgery, but I’m just happy to be back now.

“This is a massive card and hard to top in my career unless I start headlining shows for world titles, but this card is an undisputed champ versus an undisputed champ, Katie Taylor back home in the city of Dublin for the first time as a professional, so it’s a privilege to be on it.”

Agyarko and Dennis are no strangers to each other having previously sparred.

On paper, Dennis is not the biggest puncher with just three of those 18 wins inside the distance, while he had been stopped twice including in an unsuccessful meeting with Danny Dignum for the WBO European middleweight title last year.

While they may know each other to a certain extent, Agyarko is nonetheless taking nothing for granted as he is aware that in the past three years, things can change.

Yes, he has an insight into what his opponent will have to offer but is certainly not dismissing him.

“I know Grant very well,” Agyarko confirmed.

“He was my sparring partner for the Jez Smith fight (in 2020) and we were out training together in Fuerteventura for a couple of weeks, so I know him well.

“I know what he brings to the table and he’ll know what I bring. I requested this fight as I didn’t want a journeyman opponent; I wanted someone with a winning record who is coming to win and who will test me, so I know what to expect from Grant.”