Revealed: How much every sport in Northern Ireland will receive as part of the Sports Sustainability Fund

Action stations: It's time to get back in shape

Sport Northern Ireland has announced further financial support for sporting bodies as part of a package worth £22.4m through its Sports Sustainability Fund.

In total, 29 different sports governing bodies received the grant money as part of an additional raft of funding from the Department for Communities to support sporting bodies through the pandemic.

Ulster GAA was the big winners of the latest round of funding, receiving just over £7.3million of the £22.4m fund allocated for the 180 clubs that requested aid.

The Irish Football Association received over £6.5m for its 77 clubs, while Golf Ireland received £4.2m. The IRFU Ulster Branch received £2,235,530 to round off the biggest sums handed out.

Each organisation was asked to submit evidence to back up a claim for the money and most sports got the full amount of their claim or slightly less.

Read more How much each football club will receive from Sports Sustainability Fund as Crusaders top the bill

Deirdre Hargey, Communities Minister, said the support would help the sector to “cope with and recover” from the impact Covid-19 is having on them.

At the other end of the scale, the National Coarse Fishing Federation Ireland received just £994 in funding, while Archery NI was awarded £2,797.

Athletics NI, responsible for the Belfast City Marathon, received £225,631 in funding while Cricket Ireland received £330,119. Cycling Ireland requested £400,000 in funding but was handed just £14,518 in award.

Antoinette McKeown, Sport NI CEO said the funding was critical to “sustain and empower” the survival of clubs.

“I would like to pay tribute to sports governing bodies and Sport NI team for their dedication and commitment to coordinate the delivery of the Sports Sustainability Fund and other various programmes, in partnership with the Department for Communities”.

Within the list, Sport NI also showed how much individual clubs within some sports were awarded. The biggest winners within the Irish Football Association were Crusaders FC, who were handed out £541,241.

Glentoran FC received £469,498 while Larne received £453,211. Champions Linfield were handed £426,754.

Within golf, Royal County Down was awarded £1,526,452 while the Royal Portrush club got £757,638.

The decisions around which organisations and clubs have been funded has led to criticism in some quarters.

Gerry Carroll from the People Before Profit party questioned whether some “big organisations” should be getting the money ahead of others in society.

“Stormont has had a skewed approach towards big organisations and big businesses, whilst working class people, small businesses and sports organisations on the ground seemingly haven't got adequate support,” he told the BBC.

Breakdown of funding (brackets indicate how much each sport requested)

Ulster Council GAA £7,380,382 (£7,374,153)

Irish Football Association £6,555,593 (£6,563,311)

Golf Ireland £4,208,286 (£5,135,733)

IRFU Ulster Branch £2,235,530 (£2,225,693)

Ice Hockey UK £407,565 (£407,565)

Cricket Ireland £330,119 (£325,687)

Athletics NI £225,631 (£225,631)

Royal Yachting Association NI £174,343 (£189,186)

Ulster Hockey Union £151,399 (£339,328)

Triathlon Ireland £89,707 (£91,362)

Irish Athletic Boxing Association £62,417 (£37,871)

Basketball NI £51,015 (£71,681)

Irish Bowling Association £49,593 (£49,605)

Association Irish Indoor Bowls £43,540 (£45,706)

Netball NI £34,892 (£34,892)

Ulster Angling Federation £33,282 (£36,293)

NI Judo Federation £31,075 (£30,499)

Ulster Branch Badminton Union of Ireland (UBBUI) £27,381 (£27,381)

Cycling Ireland £14,518 (£400,000)

Irish Indoor Bowling Association £13,470 (£28,824)

American Football Ireland £9,652 (£4,027)

NI Volleyball £8,913 (£14,666)

Canoe Association NI £3,421 (£3,421)

NI Tenpin Bowling Association £2,966 (£2,966)

Archery NI £2,797 (£2,797)

National Ice Skating Association UK £1,802 (£3,376)

NI Billiards & Snooker Association £1,343 (£1,343)

National Coarse Fishing Federation Ireland £994 (£991)

British Sub Aqua Club £0 (£2,000)

Total: £22,395,800 (£23,920,161)