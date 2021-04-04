Ring announcer Michael Buffer praises Carl Frampton as fighter calls time on boxing career

Tributes have continued to flood in for Frampton from Northern Ireland and beyond

Carl Frampton's career saw him become the world super-bantam and featherweight champion.

Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer said it was “an honour” to introduce Carl Frampton into the ring three times during his career after the Belfast fighter retired from the sport.

The 34-year-old was stopped in the sixth round by WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring in their title fight in Dubai on Saturday night.

The former world super-bantam and featherweight champion had made no secret of his desire to retire if he failed to beat the American, but confirmed his decision in the ring after the bout.

Tributes have continued to flood in for Frampton, who was aiming to become Ireland’s first ever boxer to win world titles in three weight classes, from Northern Ireland and beyond.

Hall of Fame ring announcer Buffer said one of the reasons to love boxing was the “thrills and excitement” Frampton gave fans throughout his career.

Ring announcer Michael Buffer

“It was an honour to introduce Carl Frampton three times in the ring,” he tweeted.

“Speaking for so many fans, thanks for a career of thrills and excitement - enjoy spending more time now with your lovely Christine and the weans Carla and Rossa and a life of well earned joy.”

Replying to Buffer, Frampton’s wife, Christine, wrote: “Thank you MB. I have been starstruck twice in my life.

“The first time meeting Mike Tyson and the second time meeting Michael Buffer. So thankful for the journey we have been on.”

Northern Ireland’s former striker Gerry Armstrong told the fighter to “stand tall” and “be proud”, while First Minister Arlene Foster retweeted a tribute to Frampton.

TV and radio presenter Colin Murray said it was “hard to sum up” the days and nights Frampton had given his fans throughout his career.

“Win or lose, he actually bought us all a pint after,” he said. “In New York. In Vegas.

“Now he can enjoy a few more himself and, I’m sure I speak for his thousands of fans, it’s our round now pal. Thank you Carl.”

Television personality Patrick Keilty thanked the fighter for “dreaming big” and “bringing us all on the ride”.

“For wearing the biggest heart on your sleeve,” he continued. “And never forgetting people at home. Winners don’t always look out for underdogs. But champions do. It’s why you’ll always be ours. Take a bow.”

Dungannon boxer Conrad Cummings, simply said: “Carl Frampton, hero!!!”

Frampton’s fellow Belfast fighter Michael Conlon, added: “What a champion, what a legend. Hold your head high, enjoy the rest of your life champ.”

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno said he had to give a special mention to Frampton after he accepted his defeat with “grace and dignity”.

“He is now retiring to spend quality time with his family,” added Bruno. “Happy retirement Carl.”

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey congratulated Frampton on his career and said he was an “absolute true ambassador for boxing”, while DUP MP Carla Lockhart added: “A superb fighter who never forgot where he came from.”

BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson tweeted: “Sadly wasn't to be for Carl Frampton. But what an ambassador he is for Northern Ireland. Beaten tonight but what a brilliant career.”