Round by round: Carl Frampton bosses Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas mismatch to set up another world title shot

Carl Frampton 100-88 Tyler McCreary

Carl Frampton had little trouble easing past Tyler McCreary to set up a chance to land another world title.

Carl Frampton bossed Tyler McCreary from start to finish in Las Vegas to set up what looks to be a world title fight against Jamel Herring next time out.

The Jackal was simply head and shoulders above his younger, taller opponent, awarded all 10 rounds with a unanimous 100-88 decision in the Cosmopolitan.

It was all despite aggravating the hand injury that stopped him fighting Emmanuel Dominguez during the summer.

Frampton admitted afterwards that he believes he fractured his left hand once again in the second round on Saturday night, having done so twice in his pre-fight camp.

American McCreary went into the bout with a four inch height advantage and an 11.5 inch superior reach but, strangely, it was by staying at length that Frampton asserted his superiority from the off, dancing through McCreary's shots to land his own time and time again.

His jabs were punctuated by hooks to the body and to the head. By the time McCreary took a knee at the start of the sixth round, it was little wonder that Frampton's work was taking its toll.

Faster hands, smarter head, better feet.

He was dishing out a lesson in ringwork to his 26-year-old opponent, who was limping to his first defeat in his 18th professional fight.

It was a devastating body blow that did the damage in the sixth and it was a repeat in the ninth as a huge left hand once again put McCreary to the canvas.

While the American deserves credit for rising to his feet to go the 10-round distance, he did little to trouble Frampton.

Next stop, a world title fight against WBO Super Featherweight champ Jamel Herring, who entered the ring after the fight with the pair's promoter Bob Arum.

"I want to fight for a world title next. I want to be involved in big fights. and I would love the opportunity to fight Jamel," said Frampton. "I'm not the champion here, he's the champion. If it happens in Belfast, happy days, if it doesn't and I have to go to New York, I'm keen for that."

Here's how the fight happened, round by round: