Sean McComb back in the ring and looking for a statement performance

Taking risks is what Sean McComb acknowledges he needs to do to push his career forward and he takes one in Birmingham on Saturday night when making the first defence of his WBO European super-lightweight title against Kaisee Benjamin (16-2-1) at the Genting Arena.

McComb scored a shutout points victory over Zsolt Osadan at the SSE Arena to claim the title just before Christmas but has no issues travelling to Benjamin’s home-town for his maiden defence.

The opportunity to fight on the Boxxer card on Sky Sports, topped by Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien, was too good to turn down and a big performance could open the door to greater opportunities.

Such a situation is what the west Belfast man craves and he is all too aware of how difficult it can be to emerge from the wilderness as he was forced to after defeat to Gavin Gwynne back in 2021.

Now is his chance to get his career firmly on track and at 30 years of age, he is determined not to endure any more slip-ups.

“I just want to fight,” he stressed.

“It’s hard enough to get one as it’s not as though I have a big promoter backing me.

“I’ve just got full confidence in my ability to win, so it’s a no-brainer for me, especially appearing on such a great platform.

“I just told Lee (Eaton, manager) to get me a fight, even if it wasn’t a defence, but just one to push on.

“This is an opportunity that came off winning the belt the last time. I just want them to keep coming and get bigger each time. I know it will be a more difficult challenge next time, but I’m more than capable of facing these challenges and performing well.”

Benjamin has scored some decent wins so far in his career, but comes into this challenge off the back of a points defeat to Dalton Smith in a British title fight last November.

The Birmingham man has good fundamentals and while he carries decent power as evidenced by a body shot that closed the show against Martin Harkin two years ago, with just six of his 16 victories coming inside the distance suggests he is not the most concussive either.

Benjamin will have a very tricky puzzle to solve tonight as McComb has an excellent skillset, long levers and is an adept counterpuncher off the southpaw stance.

He will open as favourite and rightly so, but also aware that fighting in his opponent’s back yard means that he must leave nothing to chance.

Both men will know that defeat will leave their respective careers hanging by a thread, so losing is not an option.

“I’ve watched a fair bit of him,” he confirmed.

“He’s a good fight there with Dalton Smith and is coming off a loss, so will be very competitive as he won’t want to lose two straight.

“I’m preparing for the best version of Kaisee Benjamin there is as I know all about the feeling of losing — you will do anything not to lose again, so it’s a very dangerous fight to take.

“In his mind he’ll be thinking, ‘I can’t lose again or I’m done’.

“This is a good fight for me, a good challenge, but you have to live up to these challenges, challenge yourself and believe in your own ability.”