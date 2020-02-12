Sean McComb can light the way for Belfast boxing's new generation: Conlan

Sean McComb is set to headline at the Ulster Hall again in April as he starts his campaign for lightweight title honours by the end of the year.

Manager Jamie Conlan says McComb made a good statement of intent at the start of the month when hammering Argentina's Mauro Maximilian Godoy into submission in the Ulster Hall, forcing him to retire with a broken jaw at the end of the sixth round.

That bout was at light-welterweight but now the 27-year-old Belfast man, who headlined in only his 10th fight, is dropping down a division and Conlan says he wants to see him tested right away at lightweight.

"I feel that Sean has got to have another good test right away. It would be ideal to see him in against a good top-10 British lightweight - someone who is seasoned and will give us a good idea of where Sean is at as a lightweight," said Conlan, who also looks after brother Michael's career.

"The good thing about Sean is that he wants to be challenged, he wants to be in fights that will keep taking his career forward. Now he is moving down to lightweight it would be easy to take the foot off the gas a little but that's not what he wants.

"We're looking for him to be challenging for British and European honours before the end of the year so with that in mind the next fight has to be another good examination.

"There's no doubt he made more people sit up and take notice of him with the way he performed against Godoy. He was taking a significant step up in class and boxed very well. I liked the way he was able to work well both close up and from range.

"His style is not the natural fan-friendly all-out brawling style that people like but I feel he got the balance right in the last fight and he can keep that going - he has got the skills that will make him very hard to beat but also he can develop that into an exciting style.

"We took a bit of a gamble putting him as the top of the bill in only his 10th fight but it paid off. The place was packed, the atmosphere was great and he is really moving in the right direction.

"I believe that more and more people will see that going forward he will be the guy leading through the next generation of local fighters."

As Conlan works on tying up an opponent and date in late April for McComb's next bout, he is keen to see the Belfast man's profile rise and rise - and that will be helped by his desire to be fast-tracked to major title opportunities.

"Sean will be out in April and he will then have at least two more fights before the end of the year. When he started this year the plan was to have four fights and that is still on. By the end of it I would like to see him in a big fight," added Conlan.

"The good thing about Sean is that he trusts the process. He understands that the fights we make for him are all about a long-term process so he develops in the right way at the right speed. He has done all that is asked of him so far.

"He has the personality and the skills to go a long way in this sport and people are going to see him keep moving up the ladder throughout the year… they'll see he is a guy to really get behind."

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois has signed a five-year contract extension to his existing deal with promoter Frank Warren.

The 22-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising prospects in world boxing, has a big clash against fellow unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena, London.