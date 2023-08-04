Sean McComb sees off Alejandro Moya for unanimous decision in thriller

Sean McComb retained his WBO European light-welterweight title at Feile Fight Night in the Falls Park last night, but was made to dog it out in a thrilling firefight against Alejandro Moya, prevailing on a unanimous decision.

The cards of 97-93, 97-93, 99-92 don’t tell the full story of this contest as Moya brought the fight to the Belfast man and each round was hugely competitive, but each time he looked to grab momentum, McComb replied and his work was just that little bit cleaner in a close contest, but one he deserved to win.

The west Belfast southpaw opened brightly as he controlled the early exchanges with the jab and solid lead rights.

Moya, whose sole career defeat came by way of a split decision in an EU title fight last time continued to press but was being picked off, yet found more joy in the third with McComb cornered and forced to fight his way out.

This would set something of a tone in a contest that was warming up nicely as the rain descended on the Falls Park and Moya pressed as the action moved to the inside, but a solid left from McComb gave the visitor something to think about.

It has now become a firefight with Moya closing the gap on the taller and longer home favourite as they began to exchange fire in the pocket.

Moya opened the sixth brightly, only for McComb to match fire with fire, landing with a rapid flurry as the action toed and froed.

There was blood from McComb’s nose as the uppercuts and jabs from the crouching Moya began to tell, but then he was having plenty of success too in a compelling contest as we moved into the eighth.

McComb just seemed to be grabbing control with Moya not quite as successful, but he opened round nine brilliantly with uppercuts and chopping rights as they fought inside, only for McComb to respond.

It was battle of wills, Moya pouring it on in his attempt to swing the pendulum his way with McComb responding and both had their arms raised at the final bell of a thriller, but it was McComb’s night.

After almost two years away from fighting in his native city including a barren 2022, Lewis Crocker returned with a bang to improve to 17-0 with a statement victory over Greyvin Mendoza.

‘The Croc’ looked back to his mean, seek and destroy best as he broke the Barcelona-based Nicaraguan down to find the finish with a peach of a left hand to the temple in the fourth round.

Having teamed up trainer Billy Nelson in Glasgow earlier this year, Crocker put together a pair of wins before this return to his native city and announced his return in emphatic fashion, putting a difficult period behind him.

“This week I was thinking ‘I feel good here, mentally and physically’,” he said after the contest.

“I’d a tough time last year and to be back where I know is class and I’m excited for what’s next.

“It’s mad to think the stage I was at in life, never mind boxing, but I had good friends and family around me.”

Rising super-flyweight Conor Quinn maintained momentum with an impressive 60-54 points shut-out of Bryan Castro to set-up an October Commonwealth title showdown with Scotland’s Chris Liddell at Girdwood Community Hub in October.

Quinn was sharp off the jab, put his punches together well and teased a stoppage in the first half against Castro who soon retreated into his shell and appeared content to see the contest out, but with six fights in under 12 months for Quinn who was sidelined for over two years, his career has gained traction as he improves to 7-0-1 ahead of his first title shot.

Kurt Walker took on former Kiko Martinez foe Jayro Fernando Duran and the Lisburn featherweight controlled the eight rounds in a lively encounter, boxing well against the ambitious visitor but cleared another hurdle with little fuss on an 80-72 decision to improve to 8-0.

Gerard Hughes opened the show with a 40-36 points win over John Spencer at bantamweight, while Armagh’s James Freeman moved to 2-0 with an identical outcome against Naeem Ali at welterweight.

Fearghus Quinn was a 60-54 winner over Ramiro Blanco, while Galway’s Kieran Molloy scored a highlight-reel KO as he blasted out Sam O’maison in the opening round of their welterweight bout.