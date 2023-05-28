South African boxer in Belfast hospital following collapse in the ring at SSE Arena

Nick Ball punches Ludumo Lamati during the Featherweight fight at The SSE Arena Belfast on May 27, 2023 in Belfast. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

A boxer who collapsed in the ring at Belfast's SSE Arena on Saturday night is being treated in hospital, with his team saying his vital signs are stable.

South African pugilist Ludumo Lamati fought against Liverpool's Nick Ball on the undercard of Michael Conlan bout with Luis Alberto Lopez.

Lamati lost in the 12th round of the bout via a technical knockout. Following the fight he collapsed in the ring and had to be stretchered away.

Ball refused to celebrate his victory in his post-fight interview as the state of his opponent's health was unknown.

"The main thing is Lamati’s health. I hope he’s alright. I will be even more happy when I know that, because boxing is no joke," the super bantamweight said.

"You have got some people not taking it seriously and you can lose your life in here, so the main thing is his health."

On Sunday afternoon Lamati's team took to social media to provide an update on the fighter's condition.

"On Sat 27th May Ludumo Lamati was taken to the Belfast hospital," the post said.

"On arrival, numerous tests and scans were carried out. He is currently under hospital care and the latest feedback from the medical team, this morning, is that his vital signs are stable.

"We will provide further updates as soon as they become available. Please keep him in your prayers."