Sparring partners: Frampton helps open new £585,000 boxing club in Tullycarnet

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton and other special guests officially opened the sport’s newest facility in the city yesterday at Tullycarnet.

The purpose-built £585,000 home for Tullycarnet Action Group Initiative Trust was funded and delivered by Belfast City Council with support from the Department for Communities.

Frampton said: “I am delighted to be opening a new boxing club.

“It’s great to see existing boxing clubs being able to expand their services to children and young people in Belfast.

“In a brand new club, that will hopefully develop future champions.”

Craig Brown from the club said “The new building is a huge boost to our coaches and volunteers, who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a smooth opening so that we can welcome existing and new members to our brand new club.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted that my department was able to contribute £150,000 to the development of this much-needed, high quality facility.”