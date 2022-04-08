Stephen McMullan: Sister of Belfast boxer details remarkable recovery as 25-year-old battles brain injury

The sister of a Belfast boxer who sustained a serious brain injury has given a positive update on his condition, claiming he is “doing good” and is progressing in his recovery.

Stephen McMullan was brought into the city’s Royal Victoria Hospital in December, the day after his fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals, in which he had sustained a brain injury.

After spending five weeks in ICU, including Christmas and New Year, the heavyweight fighter, who boxed out of north Belfast’s Newington Amateur Boxing Club, has recently moved to the stroke ward to continue his recovery.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday, Mr McMullan’s sister Claire said: "He's doing good, well as good as he can be.

"He started puree food last week, so that's good. He's still in the Royal, just focusing on getting his tongue moving.”

Ms McMullan previously revealed her 25-year-old brother had suffered “a huge stroke - the worst kind of stroke you can have” and that he still cannot speak as yet, but she also joked that he is “showing more than ever that he can prove the doctors wrong”.

In a social media post in the last week, the boxer’s sister also revealed he is now “fully breathing on his own”.

"Wow what to say? 16 weeks later my brother Stephen McMullan is fully breathing on his own. [He] got his tracheostomy out today and is doing amazing and not classed as critically ill as from today,” she wrote.

"We are absolutely over the moon and so is he. He’s come soo far, now waiting on the bed for Musgrave for his next journey. This guy is amazing he’s gobsmacked doctors and continuing to do so. Thanks for all the prayers, they have worked yet again.”

A fundraising page for the boxer was set up by his cousin and is so far sitting at more than £11,000, with the family initially hoping to raise just £5,000.

The public JustGiving page reads: “Unfortunately, his fighting career has been cruelly taken from him on December 9 2021.

“Stephen has fought so hard to be here with us today and continues to fight strong, he remains very sick and has been left with life changing injuries… All we want as a family is to give Stephen the best shot at life and for him to have the best quality of life, to the best of his ability.

“For Stephen to be able to do this he is going to require intensive support, therapy and equipment which is a massive burden financially on the family as Stephen was the breadwinner.

“We just want to give back to him as much as he gave us in life, we want to give him as much independence as possible and cannot do this alone, so we would like to ask for as much help as possible… We want to help bring back that smile that lit up every room he entered.”