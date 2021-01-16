Steven Ward floored by Thor Bjornsson but comes back to rock 'The Mountain' with stunning third round of exhibition match against Game of Thrones star

Belfast cruiserweight Steven Ward was surprised by the fitness of his Icelandic opponent Hafthor Bjornsson, although not the power of his punch.

The duo went head to head at a sold-out Conrad Dubai on Friday, with the match kept under wraps until the official broadcast on Saturday evening.

As it was an exhibition match, there was no victor declared but Ward will forever remember the final round in which he put the 24 stone plus fighter on the ropes, bloodying his nose with a flurry of fierce blows.

He had to bounce back after being knocked down in the second round after Bjornsson, who looked sharper and more skillful than many expected, landed a left hand jab and followed up with an eye-watering right hook that landed on Ward's shoulder.

Here's the match round by round:

Round One: Bjornsson's adopting a southpaw stance and, as Carl Frampton notes on co-commentary, is a lot more agile than you might have initially expected of a novice boxer of over 24 stone. He has clearly done plenty of work on his boxing technique as he gears up for his September grudge match against fellow former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall. What about the hits, I hear you ask? Well Ward did his best to steer clear of any big punches for the first half of the round but in the final 90 seconds, stepped in closer and gained more confidence than you would consider wise against a man nine stone heavier than him. The highlight was a quick exchange of blows as Ward took a left-hand to the face and immediately replied before Bjornsson could reset.

Round Two: WARD'S DOWN! He takes a well-timed left hand jab to the face before a fierce right hook whizzes round and thumps Ward on the shoulder. The Newtownabbey boxer is floored, underlining the raw power when Bjornsson can get a full swing and connect. Ward gets back up immediately but he takes another left hand in the face as Thor shows some boxing ability and seeks out his opponent. Right at the end of the round, Bjornsson delivers a two-handed flurry but Ward keeps coming, to his credit.

Round Three: First blood to Steven! Bjornsson now showing some blood coming from his nose as evidence that Ward has managed to hurt him with some of his well-timed blows. Ward is coming out of his shell more in this round and has delivered a few big flurries of punches. His fitness is showing as Thor looks tired, Ward still dancing round him. The Icelandic boxer looks almost a spent force and, as the round edges into the final minute, seems hurt BOOM! Oh what a hit. Ward absolutely smashes Thor in the face with a huge right hand and then follows it up with another, pushing his opponent onto the ropes as he smells that blood. What. A. Round. From Steven Ward. He'll be absolutely delighted with that. He had Gregor Clegane rocked. I dare say if there was another round to go, Ward could have had a KO.

Verdict: As it's an exhibition, there is no winner declared.

Reaction from Hafthor Bjornsson: "Steven is unbelievable. What a heart he has. I doubt many people would want to step in a ring with a man who weighs 50% more than he does. For him to do this with me means a lot. I need this experience. Steven is the same height as my opponent (Eddie Hall) that I will fight in September. I can't wait to get back in training and get better. I have been boxing training for six months and I have huge respect for the sport and everyone involved. I now know how much work you put in. This is just the beginning for me."

