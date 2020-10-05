Taylor set to defend world titles against unbeaten Gutierrez in November

Katie Taylor will put her belts on the line against Miriam Gutierrez

Wicklow's Katie Taylor will defend her lightweight world titles against Spain's Miriam Gutierrez at Fight Camp in Essex on November 14.

Gutierrez, who was the mandatory challenger, will contest Taylor's belts that she won after defeating Delfine Persoon in London back in August.

The Spaniard is unbeaten in her 13 professional fights and overcame Keren Batiz last November to claim the interim WBA belt.

34-year-old Taylor is also looking to maintain her unbeaten record as a pro and continue to further her legacy as one of the best female fighters around right now.

The fight is due to be the headline bout in a triple-header of women's title clashes at the Fight Club in Essex, making it an exciting night of action.

Terri Harper will face Katharina Thanderz for the WBC super featherweight title, while Rachel Ball takes on Ebanie Bridges for the WBA bantamweight crown.