Tennyson will focus on rebuilding career at new weight after suffering shock loss to Straffon

Following his defeat to Jovanni Straffon in Manchester on Saturday, James Tennyson will now seek to rebuild at light-welterweight, according to his manager, Mark Dunlop.

The Belfast man was stopped after 130 seconds by the Mexican who claimed the vacant IBO lightweight belt in a shootout that saw Tennyson dropped heavily by a right-hook-left-hook combination and whilst he somehow managed to beat the count, a follow-up assault prompted referee Michael Alexander to step in and call a halt.

It was a huge shock to the system for Tennyson who had won all six fights at 135lbs inside the distance, but this latest defeat that saw his record slip to 28-4 was one neither he or his team could have contemplated before the opening bell.

The weight was not used as an excuse for the loss, but Dunlop confirmed that Tennyson had trouble shedding the last few pounds in the week and will now move up to chase his goal of claiming a world title in a new division.

"I think he worked far too hard on the weight," Dunlop opined.

"I don't know if it was the hotel (bubble), being locked away for a week, but it was just hard for him to get the last couple of pounds off him.

"That's him finished at lightweight, no doubt about it. He's definitely moving up.

"If he had won, then we'd have gone again for the big money (against a top name at lightweight), but he is only 27 so he will come again.

"We just have to play it by ear now and see how it goes. He needs a break, so I'm going to tell him to take a few months off and we'll dust ourselves down and see what happens around September time."

Tennyson was stunned by a chopping left early and this was a prelude of things to come in a fight that saw both men meet in the middle and unload.

It was a dangerous game and after missing with a trademark uppercut, Straffon took advantage of the opening by unloading the one-two combination that proved to be the deceive moment of a short-lived contest that was hugely entertaining while it lasted.

"It was like a penalty kick that we missed," said Dunlop.

"I thought James should have just felt his way around (early) to see what we had, but he went out there - the two of them did - into the middle of the ring and started swinging.

"Ultimately, James got caught and that was it. It was all over before it had begun."