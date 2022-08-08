There's five gold rings for Northern Ireland as brilliant boxers shine in Birmingham

It’s a fairytale ending for Northern Ireland’s brilliant boxers as they top podium five times

Northern Ireland’s boxers delivered a knockout finish claiming a record breaking FIVE gold medals to create more history at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Before a sensational Sunday, the Team NI class of 2022 had already won more medals in Birmingham than any other Northern Ireland team but with siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Dylan Eagleson and Jude Gallagher topping the podium in the ring that took the country to SEVEN gold medals in total which bettered the previous best of five from the Victoria Games in 1994.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Aidan Walsh

And with athlete Ciara Mageean earning a silver in the 1500m, Northern Ireland finished the multi-sports event with 18 medals, the nation’s greatest haul of all time.

Prior to this the most boxing golds won was three at the Delhi Games in 2010 but that was eclipsed in a spectacular gold rush in the NEC when Danny Boy was playing on a loop.

There was also a boxing silver medal for Carly McNaul and a bronze won by Eireann Nugent on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Jude Gallagher

The eye-catching Eagleson won the first gold of the day with Aidan Walsh, Broadhurst and Michaela Walsh, who had lost Commonwealth finals in 2014 and 2018, following suit in impressive fashion while Gallagher was awarded gold when his final opponent pulled out.

The other gold medal winners for Team NI were swimmer Bethany Firth and the men’s fours bowls team of Martin McHugh, Ian McClure, Adam McKeown and Sam Barkley.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Amy Broadhurst

On a glorious Games for Northern Ireland, opening ceremony flagbearer Michaela Walsh said: “It makes me feel immensely proud, the whole team is phenomenal in Team Northern Ireland, and for them to even consider me being a flag-bearer was a very proud moment.

Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Michaela Walsh

“I have a baby niece who’s only one, I wanted to show her never to give up on your dreams.

“When she’s older, hopefully she can look back on that and anything she wants to achieve, she can go and do it.

“This team have proved that.”