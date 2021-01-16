'Thor hits like a horse': Steven Ward teases fans over Harfthor Bjornsson fight result ahead of broadcast

Belfast cruiserweight Steven Ward is up against Games of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson - 'The Mountain' - this weekend.

Steven Ward has teased his legion of fans ahead of the broadcast of his bout against Harfthor Bjornsson on Saturday evening.

The pair went head-to-head at the Conrad Dubai on Friday evening at a sold-out venue but any details are being kept largely under wraps until the online broadcast.

Core Sports are due to show the exhibition fight at around 7pm GMT. Viewers can get a month's subscription for £1.99 in order to see the bout.

While refusing to give too much away, Ward did tease fans with the prospect of seeing the Belfast cruiserweight get 'dropped' by the 2018 World's Strongest Man.

"What a night. The exhibition is over, and big Thor hits like a horse," he said on Instagram. "But it was great. It was quite exciting. It was a great set-up, and it was class having a crowd finally back watching boxing.

"I never expected thor to be that fit. Hope everyone tunes in tomorrow to watch, and sees me getting dropped..."

Bjornsson who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in Game of Thrones, is training for his September fight against another former World's Strongest Man, Eddie Hall.

His fight against Ward was the first in a series of warm-up bouts and saw over a nine stone weight difference between the boxers, with Ward coming in at 15 stone 7 and Bjornsson having slimmed down to 24 stone 8 from over 32 stone in May last year.