Tommy McCarthy ready for ‘life-changing’ fight after long journey that started with his grandfather’s advice

McCarthy, the European cruiserweight champion, meets Commonwealth title holder Chris Billam-Smith, with the vacant British belt also on the line – and even more importantly the door to a shot at the World title. Should McCarthy come through the biggest fight of his career so far, his boyhood will dream of becoming a world champion will come into view and he admits the man he was named after will have to take a large slice of the credit.

“I had been doing different sports as a kid… the first was judo, I did some kick-boxing and then I started playing GAA. I played for Gort-na-Mona – gaelic football and hurling and loved it. I was playing guitar and had started boxing around 12 with the Oliver Plunkett club but it got to the point that my grandfather told me to make a choice and he advised me to focus on boxing. He actually never wanted me to box but he was a realist and clearly he could see something so I owe him a lot,” said McCarthy.

The 30-year-old was brought up in Belfast by his grandparents after his mother passed away at just 28 years of age when McCarthy was approaching his eighth birthday.

“At the time I was living in London with my mummy but then came back to Belfast and all my friends were in my granny’s street or at the boxing club which was like a second family to me because everyone in the Plunkett got on so well. The friends I made in that club were friends for life.

“My grandfather watched me box in the Antrim championships and thought I had some potential so things went from there. It’s been a long journey to this point. I’ve always wanted to be on the biggest stage and to be a world champion. This is the most important fight of my career and although the three belts would be nice, the main motivation for me is the fact that I know a win will get me a crack at the world title.

“That’s why this fight is a life-changer. Everything I’ve worked for, right back to those days in Oliver Plunkett with my old coach Patsy McAllister is on the line here. Some people talk about pressure in a fight like this but for me it’s excitement that I’m that bit closer to my dreams.”

Billam-Smith is naturally on a quest of his own to seal that coveted world title opportunity and believes he has got underneath the Belfast man’s skin as they count down to what is expected to be one of the best fights on a stacked card in Hearn’s opening show from his company’s headquarters in Brentwood, where he grew up learning from dad and legendary promoter Barry.

“I’ve seen Tommy and I’ve watched him for a few years now. He’s a very decent fighter. It looks like I’ve riled him up a bit so he’s going to be fired up for this fight. Every fighter wants to win with a knockout and I think this is a really good opportunity for me to put all of my skillset to work. I can box, I can break him down and I believe that I will take him out in the mid to late rounds,” said Billam-Smith.

Promoter Hearn recently moved his boxing stable from Sky television to global streaming giant DAZN, which is currently charging just £1.99 a month for their weekly boxing coverage and McCarthy – who has signed a deal with the Matchroom Sport box - knows it is an opportunity to raise his profile as well as move up in the world rankings.

“It’s going to be a big night – it’s the first of the Fight Camp series that was such a big hit last summer and when I was watching I was thinking I’d love to be part of it and now I have the chance. DAZN is a global platform so you have a chance to impress fans right across the planet. It’s a huge opportunity,” added McCarthy, who is based in Dublin with coach Pete Taylor.

“Billam-Smith seems to have put pressure on himself because he has been calling for the fight for a while and has said he is going to punch holes in me. He has to back that up and we’ll see if he can.

“I know how hard I’ve worked in this camp and the gym has been like a sauna with the weather we’ve had. The intensity in the camp has been great and everything I’ve been doing, whether it’s sparring or on the bags has been done with more aggression. I know I’m ready for this moment.”