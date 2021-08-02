Tommy McCarthy reveals ‘disgust’ at judge’s score and demands re-match against Chris Billam-Smith

Defeated Belfast boxer claims he merits second shot at Billam-Smith

McCarthy lost his European cruiserweight title, while Commonwealth champion Billam Smith picked up the vacant British belt as well on Saturday after being handed a controversial split decision with the decisive judge giving it to the Bournemouth man by a bizarre score of 116-112. The other two judges had it 115-114, which better reflected the gruelling 12-round outdoor battle at Hearn’s Matchroom HQ.

The Belfast man admitted that he had regrets over how the bout unfolded, believing he could have made the decision more clear cut though equally he was “disgusted” by the final score.

Billam-Smith was stunned late in the first round by a thudding right hand, forcing him to cling on and the Belfast man continued to look for another big shot in the early stages, which allowed the Commonwealth champion to gain a foothold as he marched forward to meet fire with fire.

A clash of heads in the sixth round caused a nasty gash over McCarthy’s right eye and it was obvious that for a couple of rounds he was concerned that it could lead to the fight being brought to a premature end as the blood flowed into his eye, impacting his vision. Despite that moment of crisis, McCarthy finished strongly in the last quarter, producing some of his best work in rounds 11 and 12 to seemingly edge the victory.

“When I heard that score of 116-112 I just walked out of the ring in disgust, I just couldn’t believe it. I walked past Eddie Hearn and I was fuming but he said, ‘don’t worry we’ll do it again’ and I know that he can make it happen,” said McCarthy, who is promoted by Hearn.

“How could one of the judges have it eight rounds to four after a fight like that? I’ve seen what has been happening on social media and it has been going crazy with most people saying that I won the fight.

“It was a tough fight and there were times I was feeling the pace, but I came on strong and in the championship rounds I was the better man. The only fight I want next is the re-match. It’s just so annoying and hurts a lot because I know that could have won a lot more comfortably if I had stuck to my boxing.

“I should have made it more decisive. There were too many rounds, particularly in the middle stages that were too subjective. I know I’m the better boxer, the more skilful fighter and I shouldn’t have allowed it to be so close. Maybe because I hurt him badly early on it put me off my game-plan … I just know when the re-match happens it will be a different fight.”

McCarthy returns home without his European belt as well as knowing that he was so close to securing a shot at the world cruiserweight title, which Billam-Smith will now be seeking if he can avoid a re-match.

Despite the defeat, McCarthy — who had former world champion Carl Frampton in his corner — believes he answered those who in the past would have criticised his stamina and intensity.

“I believe that my stock has gone up after this. I have proven that I belong at world level. It was an exciting fight and I showed that I could dig deep and come through adversity because that was a nasty cut,” added McCarthy.

“Often a loss means you fall back down the ladder, but that’s not the case with this one. Everyone has seen that I am staying at this level and I want that re-match because I know I can put the record straight and go on to fight for a world title.”