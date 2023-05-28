Tough night for Michael Conlan: "Everything was great and then the bell rang"

The stage was set up perfectly for Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena on Saturday, but he was out-Mexicaned by a Mexican as Luis Alberto Lopez decisively dropped and stopped the Belfast man to retain his IBF featherweight title.

Conlan went toe-to-toe which he insisted he wouldn't do in the build-up, but perhaps had no other choice as Lopez took what was coming his way and although wasn't enjoying the early body shots, flipped the pendulum decisively his way in the third and kept his foot on the gas.

What is next for the Belfast man? It's difficult to say and that question will be answered another time, but it's certainly a time for some soul searching.

"Everything was great and then the bell rang," said Top Rank vice-president of operations, Carl Moretti, as he and his colleagues walked out into the breezy Belfast air.

"Things got real after that. You got to see him (Lopez) losing the early rounds, but he was winning the war.

"At some point he (Conlan) must have thought 'I can't do this for 12 rounds so I need to get him out of there' and that's where the firefight started. That's boxing."

That is indeed the essence of the sport. The road warrior from Mexico will roll on and target his title contemporaries, once again going away and upsetting a fervent home support.

"He now needs a good rest as he also has a baby on board, but he wants all the belts at 126 and then jump to the 130s (super-featherweight), said Lopez's manager Luis 'Kiki' Magana.

"I knew that 'Venado' had a really good training camp. He made the adjustments for Michael Conlan. We knew he is a local hero and is strong, fast with good footwork. We knew he would be tough and had to look in the first round to see his plan.

"He's a southpaw and the facts are that we got really good southpaw sparring in Las Vegas, similar to Michael Conlan, but could he find similar sparring to vend? I don't think so.

"He really wanted this fight to prove to the people he's a true warrior and champion, so we are really pleased."