Tyrone McKenna: I took tougher fight to thrill Falls Park fans against Jose Felix Jnr

Tyrone McKenna has vowed to “go to war” with Jose Felix Jnr tomorrow night at the Falls Park when the pair tangle for the vacant WBO intercontinental light-welterweight title.

At their press conference at the Balmoral Hotel, ‘The Mighty Celt’ serenaded those present with a rendition of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’, but he insisted that won’t be the case in the fight as he intends to meet the 29-year-old Mexican in the centre of the ring and have one of his typical all-action battles.

McKenna was originally due to take on Zhankosh Turarov in a rearranged contest after the Kazakh was forced out of an April meeting in Dubai the day before battle after testing positive for Covid-19, but again the fight failed to materialise with a replacement sought.

McKenna had been offered much more straightforward assignments than the 29-year-old from Los Mochis, who will arrive in Belfast with a record of 39-4-1, but typically he opted for the harder task and believes the fans are in for a treat once the opening bell goes.

“He has 39 wins and 30 KOs - more KOs than I have had fights - and is a tough fighter,” noted the 30-year-old.

“Jamie Conlan, my manager, put two people on the table and asked if I wanted this guy (Felix) or another who had a record of 13-3. I chose what I believe to be the tougher fight because I love entertaining fans.

“I’m going in with the attitude that I’m going to war in front of 8,000 fans against a Mexican who is a come-forward fighter, dangerous and has heavy hands. I think it has the potential to be an epic fight on an epic show.

“I’m not taking a step back and I believe he will be the same. We all know what Mexicans bring to the table so I am planning to out-Mexican the Mexican.”

It is far from a straightforward assignment tomorrow, but with risk comes reward and a victory will propel him into the WBO’s world rankings where he would be eligible for a shot at the big one in the aftermath.

The west Belfast man has been out of the ring since losing a razor-thin decision to Ohara Davies in the Golden Contract final last September.

That’s not to say he has been sitting idle, as a full camp which was completed ahead of the doomed April date left him sharp and he has continued on under the gaze of head coach Peter Taylor.

McKenna is a man who feeds off the energy of a crowd, so with 8,000 set to be in attendance, he believes that will bring out the best of him.

“I was disappointed that the April fight didn’t happen, but I wouldn’t say it was a complete waste of time because I did have a good camp under my belt,” he reflected.

“I’d usually be buzzing for a fight a few days before, but I have been for weeks in the lead up to this as the fans are back. Belfast fans love a boxing show and because there hasn’t been one in two years, this is going to be even more special.”