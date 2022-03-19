Tyrone McKenna: I’ll cause big shock and defy critics by beating Regis Prograis in Dubai

The task for Tyrone McKenna couldn’t be greater at Dubai’s Duty Free Tennis Stadium (approx 7pm UK time, live on Eurosport 2) when he goes up against Regis Prograis in a WBC light-welterweight eliminator.

McKenna enters as a huge underdog against the former world champion, whose sole blemish in a 27-fight career came in the final of the World Boxing Super Series against Josh Taylor, but then this is the type of challenge ‘The Mighty Celt’ has been calling for.

He had the option of facing a much less daunting challenge, but then that is not his style, nor is boxing clever and using his long levers and huge physical advantages to dominate fights.

Instead, he is in Dubai for a tear-up against fellow southpaw ‘Rougarou’ who is an excellent boxer with power in both fists.

The Belfast man weighed in at 139.7lb before telling Prograis (who weighed 138.9) that the American’s hands will break on his face.

That tends to suggest that McKenna has no plans to be an elusive target in this fight, instead staying true to his commitment of going to war. It may not be the conventional option, but then reverting to a more measured approach against Ohara Davies cost him victory.

With the world title picture at 140lb looking decidedly unclear given that undisputed champion Taylor is almost certain to move up in weight and therefore the four title belts will scatter, the eliminator status of this fight suggests that the winner will get their crack at a world title next.

“I’ve always said I want the hardest fights out there for the fans to enjoy,” he said. “I don’t want to go out there cherry-picking or be known as a boxer who got a certain title because I cherry-picked my way to the top.

“I go out of my way to get these hard fights. I was offered a much easier opponent in a world title eliminator, but I said no — I want the hardest fight possible and that is Prograis.

“At the time, Josh (Taylor) and Jack (Catterall) were fighting so they were out of the picture and the next in line is Prograis, so it’s who I went after.”

Prograis was considered one of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters before his defeat to Taylor and his two victories since do not suggest his talents have diminished any, but time is not on the side of the 33-year-old from New Orleans who is desperate to get back to the top.

There is a suggestion he might be overlooking McKenna and that could spell trouble in what could become a gruelling battle in hot and humid conditions, but ‘Rougarou’ insists this is not the case.

“I’m focused on being a champion again,” he said earlier this week. “I’m focusing on him and whoever is in my way to becoming a champion.

“I’ve been in with top dogs already and beat people way better than him, but for me I’m not just fighting Tyrone, but fighting towards the belt. I won’t say I’m overlooking him because he is in my way and I have to run him over to get that title again.”

Prograis will look to box clever and use his elusive defence to make McKenna miss and pay.

The Belfast man had to try and get the American out of his comfort zone and that’s why his intention of turning this into a dogfight may not be as crazy as it sounds, as it will disrupt the rhythm.

He has been an underdog before so his status as a rank outsider is not denting his confidence, but fuelling the fire. And he will have to come through fire if he is to cause the mother of all shocks.

“People think I’m out of my depth, but when have I ever been out of my depth in fights?” McKenna queried. “I lost to Jack Catterall in my 14th fight when I was a nobody, lost by one round and he is No.1 in the world, then lost to Ohara Davies who is world-class in a fight many people thought I won.

“I’m glad they are saying that as I can’t wait to shock them and prove them wrong.”