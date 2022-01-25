Tyrone McKenna lands biggest fight of his career against former world champion Regis Prograis

Tyrone McKenna has landed the biggest fight of his career on March 19 in Dubai against former world champion Regis Prograis.

Belfast light-welterweight McKenna will be defending his WBO inter-continental belt but more importantly, victory will lead to a world title shot.

Prograis has only lost to undisputed world light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor in 2019.

Taylor is defending against Jack Catterall on February 26 and should he win may well move up to welterweight, leaving all four belts vacant. The McKenna-Prograis winner will in a prime slot for a title shot.