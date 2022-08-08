Tyrone Tornado Jude Gallagher takes gold but misses out on final while Carly McNaul battles for deserved silver

Boxing

Jude Gallagher may have won gold at the Commonwealth Games but he has admitted he was devastated not to fight in his final in front of a packed crowd at the NEC.

The 20-year-old from Newtownstewart was due in the ring at 7pm last night but in the morning was informed by the Northern Ireland coaching staff that his opponent was unable to take part in the contest.

There were reports that Joseph Commey from Ghana had been taken ill but after his medal ceremony, which was attended by Commey, Gallagher said he was told the African couldn’t make the weight for the Featherweight fight and had therefore been awarded a walkover win and the gold medal.

On Saturday Gallagher’s semi-final clash didn’t take place either after Canadian Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmiadieh withdrew.

It was a double whammy for the ‘Tyrone Tornado‘ who was itching to show what he could do having shone earlier in the competition with three excellent performances defeating Eswatini’s Zweli Comfort Diamini, stopping England’s much vaunted Niall Farrell and overcoming Ilyas Hussain from Pakistan.

Explaining last night how he heard the news that the final would not be going ahead, Gallagher said: “This morning I went to the weigh-in as planned, made weight, came back and had breakfast. I was in bed resting for the day and got a knock on the door from the coaches and I felt it was just going to be a talk about the game plan.

“They said it wasn’t about the game plan and said ‘unfortunately your opponent has pulled out’. They were devastated for me because I obviously wanted to fight on finals night because the atmosphere was unreal. They were devastated for me and I was devastated but there was nothing we could have done about it.

“I had to accept it. I did everything on my behalf. It took a while to sink in because my semi-final went the same way because I advanced there when my opponent pulled out.”

Speaking about his family and friends who had travelled to Birmingham to watch him, the articulate and amiable Gallagher said: “Most of the people came over hoping for a semi-final and final and they didn’t get either which is unfortunate but they all understand there is nothing I could have done.

“It has been a brilliant tournament for me. I had three very tough fights and performed very well in them. It’s unfortunate I didn’t get to perform in another two fights but it is a great start to my senior international career.”

At 7pm Games organisers gave Gallagher the chance to walk into the ring to have his deserved moment in the spotlight. He appreciated that and hopes there is more to come with the Olympics in 2024 on his radar.

Carly McNaul shows off her silver medal last night

Meanwhile, east Belfast’s Carly McNaul gave a strong account of herself in the Light Flyweight final against outstanding Indian Nikhat Zareen but the World Champion was just too good, winning by unanimous points decision.

The 33-year-old had to settle for a silver, having taken home the same colour from the Gold Coast four years ago.

“She is just a really brilliant boxer. I went in and tried to keep small and move my head but she was just better than me. She was very skillful and technical and got better shots off,” was the honest assessment from McNaul who is determined to keep fighting.

“I will come again. I’m not going to stop until I get what I want. A lot of people didn’t believe I could make 50kg but I went out there and did it and proved people wrong. That was a big enough fight and then to come here and put on the performances that I did I am proud of myself.

“I had four really good fights and met the World Champion in the final. I will go back and watch the fight and take a lot from it and I’ll learn and I’ll get her again. I’ll meet her in the Olympics. She is beatable and I believe I can beat her.”