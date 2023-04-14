Veteran Belfast trainer slams YouTuber boxing matches as a ‘circus’

Real fighters deserve big pay days more than social media celebrities, says head coach

A Belfast boxing coach has described the fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and retired MMA star Nate Diaz as a “circus”.

The upcoming bout was confirmed earlier this week, under two months after Paul’s loss to pro boxer and former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury, from which the former earned £25m and the latter £4m.

Veteran trainer Michael Hawkins, the head coach at west Belfast’s Holy Trinity boxing club for more than 50 years, was less than impressed.

“Fair play to them if they can get that sort of money. If they can get it, why not take it?” he said.

“[But] boxing people know what it is. The public knows what it is. It’s a circus now.

“People slug it out all their lives to try and get a world title.

“You think of the work Michael Conlan has put in to get a world title, and these guys are getting twice as much and three times as much.

“How fair is that? But life’s not fair at times.”

Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko, an alumnus of Holy Trinity who is now 12-0 in the professional ranks and has held the WBA international light-middleweight title since last year, was similarly unimpressed.

“I do believe it gives boxing a bad name. I don’t mind people coming and making money, but just don’t compare it to real boxing,” he said.

“Jake Paul created a profile and a following, made himself relevant on YouTube and [now] has gone into a different sport.

“I hate boxers crying about that because you have all the social media platforms to your own advantage too, just like everyone else in the world.

“What I don’t like is whenever these YouTubers disrespect the sport and fighters who have spent their whole lives achieving great things, like calling out Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather.

“Boxing is a tough sport, it’s a dangerous sport. There’s no time for disrespect.”

Tyrone McKenna

West Belfast southpaw Tyrone McKenna has a professional record of 23 wins, three losses and one draw. He is renowned for giving his all in ferocious bouts, and believes any publicity can be good for the sport.

“My kids don’t watch any boxing. They don’t know any boxers apart from myself,” he said.

“They know who Jake Paul is and they know when he’s fighting. That brings in such a young audience straight away.

“I know a lot of people are saying it’s cheapening boxing and ruining the sport, but these kinds of fights have been going on from the start of boxing.

“Muhammad Ali fought a wrestler, Floyd Mayweather fought a wrestler. These kinds of things have always happened,

“It might be more regular now, but that’s the kind of age we’re in where people can get a massive following and exploit sports.”