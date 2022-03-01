Watch: Carl Frampton confronted by Tyson Fury’s father John over Jake Paul fight

Belfast boxing champion Carl Frampton has been confronted by Tyson Fury’s father John, after the Tiger’s Bay man claimed YouTuber Jake Paul could beat his son Tommy in the ring.

Frampton had initially made the assessment in November, when he told talkSPORT he thought Tommy Fury was a “novice professional”.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, scoring knockouts against each of his opponents, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

The half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy achieved fame on reality television show Love Island and is 7-0 as a boxer.

The pair were scheduled to fight before the bout had to be cancelled after Fury withdrew as a result of injury.

At a media press conference on Tuesday, his father was filmed by Boxing Social exchanging words backstage with the former two-weight world champion Frampton.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“You think Jake Paul’s a boxer?” Fury asked the 35-year-old Belfast man, who responded: “No, I don’t think he’s a boxer.”

Mr Fury added: “Well, why do you think he could beat Tommy then?” Fury asked. “Answer the question now, because you disappoint me, and I looked up to you. I supported you.”

Frampton replied: “I’m just trying to be honest, John.”

Fury continued: “Honest? Honest? Saying a YouTuber could beat a Fury?

“I don’t wanna talk to you,” Fury continued.

“I’ve turned my back on you, I don’t wanna talk to you at all. Get your facts right or get off the job.”

However, Frampton got the last word in the confrontation when he retorts: “That’s alright, no sweat”.

The war of words between the pair was seemingly sparked following comments made by Frampton last year.

“I’ve seen Jake Paul, little highlights of him. I’ve seen Tommy Fury, I was actually working for BT for one of his fights as a pundit,” he said at the time.

“I think that if you put a gun to my head, I think I fancy Jake Paul in that fight, if I’m being honest.

“Although he’s very, very new to boxing, he’s alright. He can box a bit.

“Yet to fight a proper boxer, but I think he’s been very careful with the opponents he does pick and I think Tommy Fury, a novice professional – let’s call a spade a spade, that’s what he is, a very novice professional with a lot to learn – I think he’s [Paul] getting him at the right time.”