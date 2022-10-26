Watch: Irish fans provide raucous support in Frankfurt as Padraig McCrory claims IBO title in style

It’s long been known that Irish boxing fans are among the most passionate in the world, as evidenced by their vociferous support of the likes of Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan.

And on Saturday they did it again, roaring on Padraig McCrory to victory over Leon Bunn in Frankfurt, Germany, earning him the IBO light-heavyweight title.

The popular Belfast man did a number on away soil, dropping the German in rounds two, three and for the final time in the sixth to claim the title, improve to 15-0 and pave the way for some huge opportunities, such as a potential appearance on Conlan’s undercard at the SSE Arena in December.

But when you look at the backing McCrory got from the massive travelling support in Germany, it’s hard not to see why he was so successful in the ring.

Check out the incredible away support that made the trip to Fabriksporthalle!