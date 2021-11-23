Watch: Ryan McLaughlin sings One Direction as Michael Conlan and Nigel Farage also join in online karaoke session

Ryan McLaughlin and Michael Conlan both showed off their singing skills on Monday evening. Pics: Inpho

Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin and Belfast boxer Michael Conlan were among those to take to the microphone as an online karaoke session took Twitter by storm on Monday night.

It was a rather eclectic gathering of social media accounts as the likes of the official Leeds United and Aston Villa twitters were joined by ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage and the Somali Embassy in Turkey among many others.

Tweeter @jacobbmc2 used ‘The Space’ function that allows users to host live audio conversations to kick off a session named ‘Sing Your Dialect’, which ended up trending top across the UK all evening.

It included performances like Lethal Bizzle singing Wonderwall while England midfielder Declan Rice has hinted that he might be heard during part two, which seems to be coming this evening.

If he does, he’ll be joining fellow footballer Ryan McLaughlin, who came on to sing One Direction’s hit ‘That’s What Makes You Beautiful’ last night.

"Ryan McLaughlin, 27, male model but my hairline says different,” he said by way of introduction before taking into a passionate performance and concluding with some self recommendation for his “absolute worldie of a voice”.

Unfortunately, he got cut off before he could complete his shout-out to Morecambe team-mate Cole Stockton, who had scored from the half-way line over the weekend.

Watch McLaughlin’s performance here:

Also taking part was Belfast boxer Michael Conlan, who gave listeners a rendition of his regular walk-on song ‘Grace’.

"There you go, what about that, Jacob?” he concluded.

It was even reported that former US President Barack Obama had tuned in during last night show so it’s certainly hard to predict what might happen this evening.