Watch: ‘Welcome home, champ’: Belfast boxer who suffered horrific brain injury finally returns home after almost a year in hospital

There were huge cheers in north Belfast on Thursday as a boxer who suffered a horrific brain injury returned home to his family after nearly a year in hospital.

Banners with the message 'welcome home champ' were on display on the Limestone Road as ambulance workers finally arrived with Stephen McMullan (25).

Music and flares were set off as his family and many friends roared with approval and rushed to embrace him.

The heavyweight fighter from the Newington Amateur Boxing Club had lost consciousness the day after a fight in December for the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

Having initially spent five weeks in ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital, he was later transferred to a stroke ward and the Musgrave brain injury unit for intense rehabilitation.

Doctors had initially told the family he may never be able to move again, but his family say he has fought hard to regain some of his movement.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph his sister Claire McMullan (32) said his family were relieved to have him home even though he still faces a long road to recovery.

"We're happy to get him home, it's coming on ten months. He deserves to be home even if he doesn't have a care package," she said.

"But we'll fight for a care package for him. They were looking to put him in a care home but we weren't having it.

"We'll get him where he needs to get as a family all together."

Recalling the uncertain days after her brother’s injury in December, she said: “We were told when he was in ICU up to New Year’s Eve that he wouldn’t survive.

"Then we were told there was a 99% chance he wouldn’t do anything on his own, not even breathing. Now he’s fully breathing and is able to move a little bit.”

Last week, she said Stephen was able to move his left thigh muscle and make short words like no.

"He’s still got a long way to go, we’re going to get him his physio and speech therapists, we’re so grateful for the help we’ve received from people.”

A fundraising page to help the family with costs has so far raised over £12,000, which will go towards the cost of his care.

Claire explained that Stephen had finished his rehabilitation at Musgrave, but that he would still need four health visits a day.

"They wanted to put him in a care home or an assisted living facility until they could get him a care package, but we didn’t think that was right when he’s still only 25.”

She said nurses had praised Stephen’s determination during his rehabilitation.

"He still isn’t going to give up, he’s still got his full character and he’s going to keep going.”

Also attending was childhood friend Kevin McDonald (25), known as Scooby, who said those close to Stephen had never lost hope he would improve.

"From being in a coma, to not being able to move and not having a clue about what’s going on. But mentally he knows everything now so it’s just more about the physical attributes.

"He can use his fingers so he’s able to send messages into our wee group chat. I have butterflies and just gladness to see him home where he belongs.”

Recalling his friend’s talent as a boxer, he said: “He would just be swinging with every punch for the win. He used to leave the house at 6am and not be back from work till 8pm.

"He had pure dedication. The last year also shows you the type of person that he is, he’s all fight.”

On the large crowd there to welcome him home, he added: “That’s what your family and friends are meant to do. When you need them the most they stick by you.”

Tony McAllister is the head boxing coach from the Newington club and said Stephen gave everything as a fighter.

"Because of his stature, he was boxing guys who were 10 inches bigger than him and he took them all to the wire. He was never stopped by anybody, he’s a brilliant guy,” he said.

He said doctors had saved his life in the days after his injury with an initial procedure to clear a blockage in his neck.

"He had everything going for him in his life. He was working, he bought a new car and was going with a lovely girl. In the club he wasn’t just a boxer, he was a coach and a child protection officer. So he was doing everything.”

He said his return home was bittersweet, as although he was leaving hospital the ongoing demands of his care would be intense.

"Things are going to be hard for him and the family. The powers that be need to give him all the help they can. It’s a small family house so that will be hard.

"He will need some housing provision where he can be close to his family. The community will support him but we need the authorities involved to move this forward.”