'We will become better people': Carl Frampton volunteers to hand out meals in Tiger's Bay amid coronavirus pandemic

Northern Ireland's two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton returned to his roots yesterday to play his part in a coronavirus pandemic community initiative run by Crusaders Football Club.

Big-hearted Frampton, along with representatives from his former Midland Boxing Club, was back in Tigers Bay, north Belfast, to hand out hot meals to hundreds of homes in the area.

The much-needed food is being prepared at the Alan McDonald Centre inside Seaview stadium.

Read more Carl Frampton's world title fight set for New York switch due to coronavirus pandemic

Frampton said: "The community spirit is amazing. We are now seeing people come together to help one another and it is really inspiring. When this is all over we will become better people."

Carl Frampton delivering hot meals in the area

The hard-working team are splitting north Belfast into different zones and reaching out to as many families as they can over at least the next 13 weeks.

Crues general manager Bernard Thompson said: "We fully expect to utilise quite a lot of our volunteers to assist our community partners. A huge thank you to everyone involved."

Among the community groups backing the initiative are New Beginnings, Hubb, Mariners, FUSE and LCAP while Belfast City Council is also in support.