What do Carl Frampton's details of double fracture actually mean after win over Tyler McCreary?

Carl Frampton suffered two injuries during his win over Tyler McCreary last weekend.

Carl Frampton knew he had sustained an injury during his weekend win over Tyler McCreary but has now revealed that it was worse than he first thought.

The Jackal had suspected that he had refractured his troublesome left hand during the opening rounds but post-fight scans have shown that he suffered fractures in BOTH hands during the 10-round bout.

The boxer posted an update on social media to explain the injuries sustained but, aside from the word 'fracture', it was a little confusing.

So what does it all mean?

Frampton, of course, was forced to pull out of his summer match-up with Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia as a large ornament fell on the boxer in a hotel lobby just days before the scheduled bout. After Saturday's win, he said that he had refractured the same break twice in training, six weeks and 12 days before the fight.

And it happened again in what he has now revealed was the very first round of his unanimous decision points win over McCreary.

He has now revealed the break is through the mid diaphysis of his fifth metacarpal and is an acute, transverse fracture. AND it has radial angulation at the fracture site.

The fifth metacarpal is, of course, the bone in the little finger and the diaphysis is the longest section of a long bone.

An 'acute' fracture is one that is caused by a direct blow or impact, such as a punch. A 'transverse' fracture is one that is at a right angle to the bone, again usually as the result of a strong force.

What about the radial angulation? That's about the displacement of the bone at the fracture, with the bone pointing in a different direction.

So in his left hand, Frampton's suffered a fracture across the largest section of the bone in his little finger, caused by a blow, and with some displacement of the bone.

What about his other hand?

Frampton also revealed a fracture in his third metacarpal, a subluxation of the carpometacarpal joint and likely articular extension.

The third metacarpal, of course, is the bone of the middle finger. A subluxation is a partial dislocation and the carpometacarpal joint is that which joins the finger bone to the rest of the hand. Articular extension relates to the joint and it is this extension that likely caused the partial dislocation.

So in his right hand, Frampton sustained a broken middle finger, right at the base, which was partially dislocated as a result of extension at the joint.

Or alternatively:

Despite it all, Frampton continued to boss the fight afterwards, including landing another couple of strong body blows.

"My (left) hand wasn't great coming into the camp as well so it's always a bit softer hitting a body than a head," he later said of his strategy.

"I feel like I've hurt it again. That's why it wasn't the most exciting fight in the world. I just cruised to a points win. I just wanted to be safe with my hands."

Frampton is now vowing to be 'back with a bang in 2020'.

He's expected to fight WBO World Super Featherweight champ Jamel Herring in Belfast in April / May as he targets an historic third world title.