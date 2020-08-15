Who is Darren Traynor? All you need to know as Carl Frampton's opponent confirmed for Saturday's return to the ring

Carl Frampton (right) will face Darren Traynor in his return to the ring on Saturday night.

On the same card as Michael Conlan's battle with former world featherweight title challenger Sofiane Takoucht, Frampton had been due to face former IBA Intercontinetal lightweight title holder Vahram Vardanyan before visa issues prevented the Armenian from participating in the 10-round bout.

That left a late scramble for a stand-in to prepare Frampton for a potential world title fight against current WBO Super Featherweight holder Jamel Herring in November. Undefeat Polish featherweight Kamil Łaszczyk was understood to have turned down the offer due to short notice.

The gap has now been filled as Frampton prepares for his lightweight debut live on BT Sport but...

Who is Darren Traynor?

Age: 33

Birthplace: Aberdeen, Scotland

Record: 16 wins (7 KO) / 3 defeats (2 KO)

Nickname: Trayn-Wreck

Titles: Traynor is a three-weight Scottish Area champion. His first professional belt was the BBBofC Scottish Area Featherweight title, which he won by beating David Savage in 2015. The following year, he won the Lightweight title by beating Andrejs Podusovs and then claimed the Super Lightweight belt in 2018, defeating Eddie Doyle by TKO. He fought for the British Featherweight belt in January 2016, but was beaten by Ryan Walsh via TKO.

Familiar foe: Traynor shouldn't be a total stranger to Belfast boxing fans as he provided the opposition for James Tennyson's first WBO International Super Featherweight title defence in 2017. Tennyson won by total knock-out in the third round.

Recent defeat and successful return: Traynor suffered his third professional defeat in June 2018, beaten by home fighter Juli Giner in Spain via a unanimous decision. Persistent hamstring issues ruled him out of fighting in 2019 but he returned in February this year, beating Des Newton 60-54 and afterwards admitted he wants to return to battling for titles in the near future. He could certainly open plenty of doors if he could upset the odds on Saturday.

Amateur career: Traynor was the subject of much buzz and expectation in his early twenties, when he was crowned World Club featherweight champion at the 2007 Golden Gloves competition, the world's top amateur tournament. He beat American Craig Butler and Puerto Rican Miguel Merralo and in the process became the only British fighter to win a World Club title.

Defeating the odds: Traynor defied to odds to carve out a career in the professional sport after struggling with a drug problem aged only 13 before boxing helped turn his life around.

What has Frampton said? "There is no pressure on him, but it is up to me to look good. I want to be taking this guy out and then moving on to think about Jamel Herring.

“I can’t be complacent in the slightest. I know I’m the big favourite in the fight but I want to win and want to look good, and I want to win by knockout.

“I feel like he’s a better opponent as he’s fought at a higher level than Vardanyan, and he’s coming in at lightweight. I haven’t made my debut at super-featherweight yet and I’m already jumping in at lightweight, so that’s obviously a little bit in his favour, but I’m looking forward to not having to struggle at all in fight week and then putting on an explosive show.”