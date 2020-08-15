Win or bust: Carl Frampton admits defeat to Darren Traynor would end his career

There is simply no room for error tonight for Carl Frampton when he takes on late replacement Darren Traynor in London (BT Sport from 8pm).

Frampton will make an unexpected pit-stop at lightweight this evening due to initial opponent Vahram Vardanyan withdrawing due to visa complications, with Aberdeen's Traynor stepping in at short notice.

However, it is at super-featherweight where the Jackal's future lies after tonight's return to action, with a November dust-up with WBO champion Jamel Herring on the cards.

That fight - and his career - will lie in tatters should he not get the job done tonight against 'Train-Wreck', who will enter the ring with nothing to lose.

Such an opponent can be the most dangerous of all as Frampton acknowledged, and he insists he can't remove his gaze from his fellow 33-year-old or else his bid to make history and be crowned the first Irish fighter to become a three-weight champion could evaporate, so it is a scenario he has no intention of allowing to happen.

"There's no pressure on him," said Frampton, who weighed in just under the 135lb limit yesterday.

"He has everything to gain here so he will come in with no weight on his shoulders."

Traynor is no stranger to Belfast fight fans having challenged James Tennyson at the SSE Arena back in October 2017 for the WBA International super-featherweight belt.

On that occasion, the Scot succumbed to Tennyson's heavy fire, stopped in three rounds having been dropped in the second, but for a brief spell after the first knockdown looked to have the Belfast man in trouble with a left hand.

He certainly won't be shy in trying to impose himself on Frampton tonight, but the two-weight world champion expects as much and feels Traynor will be more likely to march forward rather than use his reach to box on the outside.

"Tennyson is a puncher and in my opinion the hardest pound-for-pound puncher in Irish boxing at the minute," he opined.

"Although Tennyson got a third-round KO in that fight, what I did notice was that he dropped him in the second round but got hurt badly later in the round. What that tells me is that Traynor is brave and just didn't cover up. He kept winging shots back when Tennyson had him hurt, so he's a brave guy and he'll be up for it.

"I don't think he's going to get up on his toes and move around. Coming in at 135, he'll come in trying to impose his size and strength on me so it's up to me to deal with that but I think I'll be okay."

Given what is at stake, there can be no taking his eye off the ball tonight despite the late shuffling of the deck with Traynor now the man in the opposite corner.

Defeat would be nothing short of a disaster for the Tiger's Bay man, and he knows it.

His ambition to become Ireland's first ever three-weight champion and secure his legacy as the best ever will drive him on.

A perfect night will be a good performance, some rounds under the belt, no injuries and a stoppage should the chance present itself.

"Just get a win, look good doing it and then Herring after this," added Frampton.

"I can't be complacent for a second and I won't be, so I'm looking forward to putting on a good show.

"If I lose this fight, my career is over. Where do I go from here at this stage? So I'm not looking to do that."

Frampton has come too far in his career to let it slip at this stage. Traynor will likely play his part in an entertaining fight while it lasts, but there will only be one winner.