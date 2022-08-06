Your guide to Super Saturday as Northern Ireland’s magnificent seven prepare to fight for Commonwealth glory

The action in Birmingham will start at 11.45am

Michaela Walsh is the last Northern Ireland fighter to enter the ring tonight.

Seven Team NI fighters will take to the ring in the knowledge that they have already secured a Commonwealth Games medal. However, all seven boxers will be desperate to secure a spot in Sunday’s finals’ day, where the gold medals will be up for grabs.

The first Northern Irish fighter in the ring on Saturday is Eireann Nugent at 11.45am. She will fight Welsh women Rosie Eccles in the Light Middleweight category.

At 2.30pm, Ormeau Road boxer Carly McNaul takes on Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli in the Light Flyweight’s semi-final.

It’s Dylan Eagleson’s turn at 3pm. The Bangor teenager goes toe-to-toe with Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the Bantamweight last four clash.

Next up is Amy Broadhurst at 3.45pm. She will face Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore in the Lightweight division.

Aidan Walsh will enter the ring at 4.30pm, where he will fight Wales’ Garan Croft for a place in the men’s Light Middleweight final.

Jude Gallagher enters the fray at 7.15pm. He will face Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh at Featherweight level.

The last of the magnificent seven is Michaela Walsh, at 7.30pm. The Belfast woman will take on South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.