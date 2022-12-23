Brendan Dolan books place in post-Christmas draw at World Darts Championship after win over Jimmy Hendriks

Brendan Dolan bagged himself an early present as he made sure he would be back at the World Darts Championships after Christmas.

The Belcoo thrower defeated Dutchman Jimmy Hendriks by three sets to one to book his place in the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

After an exceptional 2021, Dolan has had a tough 2022 and the win on the biggest stage is a welcome tonic.

The ‘History-maker’ admits he has had some ‘mental baggage’ to deal with and after a sluggish start finally found some form of old to see off Hendricks.

With an average in the low 80s early on, he made the most of Hendricks missing a total of 20 darts for doubles.

“The last set was a very reasonable one, maybe because I was a wee bit more comfortable and had time on the stage,” Dolan said afterwards.

“To get through is a relief and I can only improve from now on.

“I had a lot of mental baggage and eventually when I’ve come to the World Championship I’ve tried to get rid of it but I didn’t perform up there and it wasn’t anything to do with mental pressures.

“Somewhere along the line, someone is going to see the real Brendan Dolan show up.”

Dolan will meet the winner of the clash between Jonny Clayton and Danny van Trijp and joins Josh Rock in Round Three.