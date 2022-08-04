Brilliant Bethany Firth is our golden girl as Daniel Wiffen and Kate O’Connor claim sensational silver

Golden girl Bethany Firth led the way for Northern Ireland on a spectacular day of success at the Commonwealth Games with the team picking up a sensational SIX medals.

Firth finished first in the women’s S14 200m freestyle final winning her country’s first gold medal of the Games and that was followed by fellow swimmer Daniel Wiffen claiming silver in the men’s 1500m freestyle at Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Daniel Wiffen proudly displays his silver medal

Over in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium heptathlete Kate O’Connor was also producing heroics to take home a silver for Northern Ireland behind England’s former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Keeping the feelgood factor going were the boxers in the NEC with Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent all guaranteeing themselves at least bronze after triumphing in their quarter-final fights.

Before the Games the medal target for Team NI was to beat the 12 they won four years ago in Australia’s Gold Coast. Already 11 have been secured with several more expected, especially from the boxing squad.

Heptathlete Kate O’Connor won silver

Firth’s fabulous victory in the pool meant she had completed the set adding Commonwealth Games gold to all her Paralympics, World and European Championships successes.

The 26-year-old from Seaforde was beaming to be presented her medal by the iconic Lady Mary Peters.

The inspirational Firth said: “It is a memory I will never forget. I was so touched when I saw her there and to be presented with my medal by Mary was amazing. Her getting gold and then me getting gold just shows even though we are from such a small nation we can definitely perform on the world stage.”