Bronze medals for judo stars Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns

There were bronze medals for Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns

Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns both won bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games on Monday evening.

Judo star Javadian won the bronze medal match in the women’s 52kg category. It was a special moment for the Coventry native, as the judo tournament was held in her hometown. The woman who qualifies to represent Northern Ireland through family links, defeated Jacira Ferreira from Mozambique in the medal decider.

An hour later, fellow judo star Nathon Burns also won bronze in the Coventry Stadium. Burns overcame Scotland's Alexander Short to take third spot in the men's 66kg bronze.

The judo success takes Northern Ireland's medal haul for the Commonwealth Games to five, as they followed in the footsteps of Barry McClements, Chloe MacCombe and Rhys McClenaghan. Northern Ireland still awaits its first gold Birmingham.