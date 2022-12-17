Broughshane sensation Josh Rock believes he can become the youngest winner of the World Darts Championship

Northern Ireland’s darts sensation Josh Rock says he believes he can become the youngest ever winner of the PDC World Darts Championship as he prepares to make his tournament debut at Alexandra Palace today.

The Broughshane man has already been installed as one of the favourites to claim the title at the Home of Darts following an incredible run of form that has seen him win on the PDC Tour for the first time, hit a nine-darter on the way to nearly beating Michael van Gerwen and then be crowned World Youth champion.

Now he heads to London with the expectation of the darting world on his shoulders despite being just 21-years-old, but ‘Rocky’ is confident that he can live up to the hype and make history by lifting the trophy.

“Peter Wright won his first World Championship last year aged 50. I’m 21, so I’ve got another 29 years,” laughs Rock.

“I’ve still a long way to go. But if I win it this year, I’ll be the youngest ever. And I believe I can do it.”

Spain’s Jose Justicia awaits the Co Antrim man this evening in the penultimate match of the day’s play, with a potentially mouthwatering tie against last year’s quarter-finalist Callan Rydz lying in wait on Tuesday for the victor of the first round meeting.

But Rock, who is already ranked 47th in the world despite his age, holds no fear going into these matches, insisting that the only way you can be when you step up to the oche is to be yourself and trust that you are better than your opponent.

Rock has already beaten Justicia this year in their only previous clash, so that confidence could not be higher, and he is entering today’s meeting in an excellent frame of mind.

“I’m very calm. You have to be confident, otherwise there’s no point. I could sit here right now and say I’m winning the World Championships,” adds Rock, who also has five wins on the PDC Youth/Development Tour this season.

“You have to be confident in your own ability and, to be honest, I wasn’t until I got my Tour card because it shows I can mix it as a professional darts player. Now, I’m confident in every game I go into. If I get beat, that was my own fault, but I will still be confident in the future.

“If I ever go into a game thinking I can’t win then I’m putting doubt into my arm, so why go up there at all?”

As someone who grew up in a pub environment playing against men in the local darts league since he was nine-years-old, to reach the same level as some of his heroes is a dream come true for Rock.

While it seems unfathomable that this will be his only appearance at Alexandra Palace, he is still determined to savour every moment he is there — although he hopes it will be longer than just this evening.

“It’s the most exciting moment in my life. As a young boy, watching Phil Taylor and Gary Anderson play, it’ll be a dream to play on that big stage,” said Rock.

Daryl Gurney also gets his campaign under way today at Ally Pally, the Londonderry man taking on Scotland’s Alan Soutar in the second round in the final match of the afternoon session.

The World No.24 has struggled over the past year, but ‘Superchin’ will be looking to spark some form and book his place in the draw post-Christmas, starting with taking down the impressive Scotsman.

Elsewhere two-time champion Adrian Lewis eased past Daniel Larsson but there was defeat for 18-year-old Beau Greaves — the youngest woman ever to play at the Championships — when she lost 3-0 to Limerick’s Willy O’Connor.