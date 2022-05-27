By banning Rhys McClenaghan and his team-mates, the FIG are insulting the way of life in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement
Jonathan Bradley
Endless protocol debates, the formation, or lack thereof, of a Stormont Executive and even the finale of Derry Girls. Recent weeks and months have seen the Good Friday Agreement making global headlines at a greater rate than at any time since the Northern Irish public overwhelmingly endorsed the document in 1998, heralding a new era of peace and co-operation after three decades of conflict known colloquially as 'The Troubles.'