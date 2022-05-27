By banning Rhys McClenaghan and his team-mates, the FIG are insulting the way of life in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement

(Left to right) Eamon Montgomery, Rhys McClenaghan and Ewen McAteer, who have all been banned from competing at the Commonwealth Games

Endless protocol debates, the formation, or lack thereof, of a Stormont Executive and even the finale of Derry Girls. Recent weeks and months have seen the Good Friday Agreement making global headlines at a greater rate than at any time since the Northern Irish public overwhelmingly endorsed the document in 1998, heralding a new era of peace and co-operation after three decades of conflict known colloquially as 'The Troubles.'