Casement making Euro 2028 shortlist ‘great but we need to build it first', says NI legend Gerry Armstrong

A Northern Ireland football legend has backed the decision to include the new Casement Park on the UK and Ireland’s stadium shortlist as part of their bid to host the European Championships in 2028 – before a brick has been laid.

While work has yet to start on the construction of the west Belfast stadium, the venue has been nominated alongside others including the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Scotland and the remainder in England, to form part of the joint bid.

Gerry Armstrong, who was born in west Belfast where the new stadium will be built, said any move to bring a major international tournament to Belfast is a positive step for the country – if the issues over getting the stadium built in the first place can be overcome.

“It’s great to hear,” said the former international star who gave Northern Ireland its most famous footballing moment by scoring the goal that beat Spain in their own World Cup in 1982.

“But we need to build it first.”

While questions have been asked about why the National Stadium at Windsor Park was not put forward as a venue, it is not eligible – with a capacity of only 18,500 fans it falls well below the level required by UEFA to host matches in major tournament finals.

A completed Casement Park would be able to host 34,578 in an all-seater arena.

“We have hosted a Super Cup Final in Belfast,” said Gerry, looking back at the match between Chelsea and Villareal at Windsor Park in 2021.

“We’ve shown we’re capable of hosting these major matches. That was a major progress for us as a country. If we can now bring Euro games here as well in the future it would be brilliant for Northern Ireland.”

The football associations of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland submitted a Preliminary Bid Dossier to UEFA on Wednesday.

The five football associations hope to collectively stage the international tournament won by Italy at Wembley last summer.

Gerry Armstrong poses alongside the famous image of his goal that sent Northern Ireland to the World Cup in Spain.

Casement’s owners – Antrim GAA – has planning permission to rebuild the famous west Belfast stadium. The redevelopment work is due to start next year.

The process has been fraught with difficulties over how it will be financed and legal challenges from local residents.

But the pressure will now be on to kick-start the building process if the stadium is to be ready in time for the 2028 finals should the British-Irish bid be successful.

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt chairs the all party group on sport at Stormont. But speaking as a football fan he said that while it would have been great to see Windsor Park on the list of venues, it would not have met UEFA’s technical threshold.

“I would love the national stadium at Windsor Park to be included in the bid,” he said.

“But given UEFA want stadia with a minimum capacity of 30,000 spectators, Windsor cannot meet that technical threshold.

“Our competitors for hosting the Euros, Turkey, would have cried foul, and rightly so, had Windsor been listed as a potential venue. Casement Park, as proposed, would clear that technical hurdle if Northern Ireland wants to be involved in the bid.

“I remember the buzz in Belfast as fans visited the city for the Super Cup in 2021 and would love to see that excitement repeated.”

That could be repeated at least four times if the bid is successful, but the shortlist of 14 stadiums already revealed will still need to be trimmed down to 10. Any further doubts about the building of Casement Park could scupper Northern Ireland’s involvement completely.

The fact that work has yet to begin on building Casement Park will not be an immediate concern. The Everton Stadium in Liverpool is also included on the 14-stadium shortlist and is also yet to be built.

The bid group said that consultations with cities and stadia will continue into next year with the final list of 10 stadia to be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.

Planning permission for a 38,000 capacity stadium at Casement Park was originally granted back in 2013, but quashed a year later after appeal.

Following a review of how the process was handled a new proposal for a 34,500 stadium was lodged in 2017, backed by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in 2020. That was then subject to a legal challenge by local residents, but earlier this year that challenge was dismissed in court paving the way for work to begin.

That construction is yet to start and the Department for Communities, now handling the project at Stormont, have not yet responded for a Belfast Telegraph request for a update on a potential timeline for the construction work to be completed.