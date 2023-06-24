Catherine Diver is Game Changers Award winner for her dedication to youth athletics

Catherine Diver has been a member of the Beechmount Harriers for more than 30 years

While some struggle to find the motivation to leave the house after a stressful day at work, renowned surgeon Catherine Diver trades her scrubs for her running shoes each evening.

May’s Electric Ireland Game Changers Award winner balances a hectic work life as an ear, nose and throat surgeon with her passion for athletics.

The former Irish cross-country champion coaches both children and adults at her club Beechmount Harriers, in Belfast. Several athletes have obtained multiple personal bests under her guidance, including Sarah Lavery who recorded a time of 2 hours and 53 minutes at the Belfast Marathon.

Upon collecting the award, Diver said: “After the shock wore off, I realised it was quite an honour to get an award for coaching.

“I’ve won medals in the past as a competitor, but this tops all that as it’s so unexpected. I was actually quite emotional when I first found out because it’s such a lovely prize to receive for my involvement in athletics.”

For Diver, coaching isn’t just another commitment in her hectic schedule. Rather, it’s an ideal way for to escape the stress of work.

She explained: “I have a busy job that can be stressful, but coaching doesn’t add to my stress. Rather, I find, it’s a relief to come to training. It’s my way of decompressing.

“It’s a social environment. You get to spend time with friends and all sorts of different people in life. Even though people want to achieve and want to improve, it’s still much less serious an environment than work.

“It’s a relief to be away from work and out running or coaching. I think that’s something that attracts people to running. The physical benefits of running are obvious but it’s also great for your mental health.

“I also think it’s healthy to have another interest outside of work. It’s a great way to ensure you have a good work/life balance. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

Diver — still an active competitor herself — gets more nervous watching her athletes than she does when she’s on the start line herself. But the Beechmount Harrier takes tremendous pride in seeing her students succeed.

“Coaching is one of those things that is really nerve-wrecking but can also bring you a lot of joy.

“I competed myself, and still do, but I feel much more nervous as a coach than I ever did as a runner.

“When you’re a coach, you know how much work your runner has put in and how badly they want to win. It’s so nerve-wrecking, because when the race starts you’ve no control over them — you just watch on from the side.

“But the joy and satisfaction you get when one of your athletes does well or achieves a goal is fantastic. It’s nice to get positive feedback and to help young athletes.

“I get more pleasure out of helping others do well, than I ever got out of my own success.”

Catherine Diver has been a member of the Beechmount Harriers for more than 30 years

While Diver is the driving force behind some of Northern Ireland’s best young runners, she insists it’s a team effort. Catherine has been a committed member of Beechmont Harriers for over 30 years, and wears the club’s famous green colours with pride.

“I’ve been a member of this club since I was 10 and I’ve been a competing athlete throughout my life,” she reflected.

“I took up coaching a few years ago. I became really focused on improving my coaching skills during Covid, and since then I’ve coached as much as possible.

“It feels really good to give something back to this club. It’s great to see the rewards that other people get from my coaching, whether winning medals or setting personal bests or just feeling the health benefits of running.”

While Diver is a champion for grassroots athletics, and its health benefits, she’s a high performance coach with an obsessive interest in elite athletics.

Athletics in Northern Ireland is still on something of a high following the silver medal success of both Kate O’Connor and Ciara Mageean at last year’s Commonwealth Games. The Beechmont coach is hopeful that more Irish athletes will follow in the footsteps of stars like Mageean.

“I think athletics in Northern Ireland is in a good place with the likes of Ciara Mageean doing so well. I think she’s a fantastic role model for all young female runners, including my own daughter Ava who looks up to her.

“She got her photograph taken with her when Ciara visited the Mary Peters Track recently, and she was delighted.

“There’s also some good young athletes coming through. Athletics NI are making good inroads in developing coaches and athletes.

“My coaching was through Athletics NI — I’ve learnt a lot through them, particularly during lockdown when they set up webinars so I could continue my development from home.

“My own children are coming through the system at the moment and I can see how much they are benefiting from working with Athletics NI.”

The mother-of-three has also passed on her passion for athletics to her children, with teenagers Finn and Ava already competing at youth level for Ireland. Needless to say, Diver lives every second of her children’s running careers.

“It can be tough, because unlike my other athletes I take them home with me after a race or a training session,” she said.

“So you get to see how their performance affects their mood at home. But I love seeing my children thrive and enjoying the health benefits of athletics that I got as a child. It’s great for their confidence as well as for the mental and physical health.

“Our shared passion for athletics creates a great bond at home.

“Even during dinner, we’re talking about athletics. We watch athletics on TV every week. My husband isn’t from a running background, but he loves it now too.

“We’re obsessed in our house.”