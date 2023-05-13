Cathy Carey is the April Game Changers winner for leading by example on and off the pitch for Antrim

Cathy Carey of Antrim holds off the challenge of Leitrim’s Kasey Bruen during the National League Division Four Final — © ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

Anne Smyth of Electric Ireland with Antrim footballer Cathy Carey, the April winner of the Electric Ireland Game Changers award — © Kevin Scott

When Cathy Carey laughs that everything in life is close at hand, one wonders what the alternative could be.

After all, the Antrim captain doesn’t have the time for much of a commute.

Her front door is nothing but a well-placed ‘45’ from the gates of her Moneyglass club, the gym in Toome where she acts as the Operations Manager only a few minutes up the road.

But at this time of year, there can still be a feeling of from pillar to post as the key games come thick and fast.

Electric Ireland Game Changers award - Winner: Cathy Carey

Evergreen veterans can understandably bristle somewhat on the topic of what keeps them going season on season, year after year, but when Carey is asked what more she has to give to the Saffron jersey or her local parish, her answer is simple.

“Well, people would probably say I’m a wee bit competitive,” she jokes.

“But when you’ve good people around you, it’s hard to step away.

“I think Gaelic football was made for me. I couldn’t imagine not having any part of it, even as I do get a wee bit older. It’s not just football, I’ve played camogie. If I had the time I would try and play everything else.

“I really enjoy the community side, the social side.

“I know people talk about Croke Park and talk about playing in Finals, but the main thing for me is the wee bit of craic that you have on the way to training, the nights out and the coffee mornings. There’s a big social aspect to it.

“The family are steeped in (the club). Someone is always playing or coaching, managing or helping out. I couldn’t imagine not having the club, it’s always been a massive part of my life.

“Moneyglass is a small, tight-knit community and hopefully we keep going from strength to strength, especially on the ladies’ side.”

Cathy Carey with her Game Changers award — © Kevin Scott

For all the love she feels for the sport, Carey admits that you “could definitely say that there’s been more tougher days than there’s been good”.

When they come, though, those good days are what make it all worthwhile and of late there have been a fair few for the Antrim ladies.

Last August, Carey captained the side to victory over Fermanagh in the All-Ireland Ladies’ Junior Championship, her third such medal but a first in 10 years, with the influential forward raising a green flag in each half of the replay as part of a 2-1 effort.

Carrying that momentum into the next campaign, last month the county secured a long-sought Division Four title with an emphatic 10-point victory over Leitrim at Parnell Park, a feat that helped her become the inaugural winner of the Belfast Telegraph’s monthly Game Changers award, in association with Electric Ireland.

After suffering devastating reverses in the deciders of 2014, ’16 and ’19, NFL promotion to match their intermediate standing in the Championship had the feeling of a breakthrough.

Looking back on two decades, lifting those pair of trophies rank among Carey’s proudest days.

“The biggest relief was that National League title,” she says. “It’s been our goal for a few years to win that title so it was a very sweet one.

“I’ve been playing for so long in that division and we’ve been so close so many times, that was a massive one.

“To win the National League, getting us promoted next year into Division Three, it’s huge for us. We worked very hard for that and it’s been a long few seasons.

“Leading the girls out in Croke Park (last August) was a childhood dream, so that was also a proud moment. There’s been many but those two stand out to me. Those are the ones where you take a breath and think to yourself, ‘This is happening’.”

Such is the psyche of the sportsperson, though, that already the goalposts have shifted. Carey was part of the side that gained a first Intermediate win over Monaghan in the Ulster Championship last Sunday and they’ll meet Tyrone in the Final at the end of this month.

“It was huge,” she says of last weekend’s win. “I can’t overstate that. We won in Junior and did what we set out to do but now our main aim is to compete at Intermediate level and I think we showed that at the weekend.

“The only thing is, it’s only one win and we’ve a long road ahead. Tyrone will be a massive test for us in the Ulster Final and then we’re into the All-Ireland series.

“I suppose it’s just about goal setting and where you go as a team. You have to sit down and refocus on what the next big game is.

“We had a couple of days off to enjoy the National League, training off that night, and then even in your own head you know that there’s bigger things coming.

“As much as we set out to compete at Intermediate level, I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t push forward on it.

“Those couple of wins in the National League and last Sunday have given the girls the belief for that.

“That’s helped massively in shifting the goalposts, getting people to ask, ‘Can we go one better?’ Not just compete but really push on.

“So as much as we’ve done very well, it’s about stepping up now and proving ourselves that wee bit more.”

The next opportunity for that will come on May 28 in the Final but, in a quirk of the fixture list and with both already having beaten Monaghan, they will have to play each other in a dead rubber first.

While it would be easy to look on the fixture as an inconvenience, and Carey admits that neither will likely show a “full hand”, she is still looking forward to another chance to play in front of a home crowd at Davitts.

As she reflects on the changes in the game during her time, it is the spectator interest she goes back to time and time again.

“The support is great and it’s growing. It’s great that young girls are coming up and wanting photographs, knowing who all the players are, coming to our open days,” she says. “It’s a massive change.

“I remember my first time at Croke Park, playing in half-time games 20 years ago, there’d maybe be 10,000, low teens, in the crowd.

“Now you’re looking at pushing up to 50,000. Even in that amount of time, it’s mad.

“You look at other sports, the Arsenal ladies getting 60,000 last week, there’s people that are interested in the sport.

“What I’ve found as well in the past couple of years, there’s a lot of adult support coming.

“It used to be busloads of kids and families. Of course, we want that support and have always been grateful for it, but there’s a lot more general interest in it now.

“You’re speaking to people in the club and they’ll know who you played last and know who you’re playing next. It’s a massive difference.

“A wee bit of success brings that I suppose but I do think it’s the coverage of it from people like yourselves and broadcasters that take the time to promote it.”

Antrim captain Cathy Carey celebrates Division Four success — © ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

After that Junior Championship victory last August, former team-mate turned coach Emma Kelly joked about “Cathy Carey’s fan club” swarming onto the Athletic Grounds pitch during the celebrations but she was serious when she spoke of a “bunch of girls inspiring the next generation to put the Antrim jersey on.”

Accepting her award presented in association with Electric Ireland and the Belfast Telegraph, Carey appreciates the significance and responsibility of such a standing within the game.

“It’s another thing you really appreciate, that people are looking up to you,” she says. “You work really hard to do this here and it’s lovely that there are kids and others that see you in that light.

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. It’s brilliant to be recognised as that.

“You want to be modest, but it’s a great thing.

“All I want to do is create a pathway so that they can say, ‘I want to train hard and I want to get better, I want to play senior football, I want to represent the county’.

“If that’s the lasting impression that I leave on young people, then I’d be very happy with that.”

What the judges said...

Antrim footballer Cathy Carey epitomises all the qualities we are looking for in our monthly Game Changers award, in association with Electric Ireland.

For the second year in succession, Cathy captained her county to a national level triumph, playing an integral role as the Saffrons claimed the National League Division Four title.

Cathy’s inspirational leadership coupled with her desire to see her unfancied county succeed have been huge factors in the team’s progress. Indeed, the team’s achievements, under her captaincy, have proved a magnet for young players to come on board and develop through the various programmes in Antrim.

The Moneyglass club member is considered a wonderful role model through her dedication, leadership skills and will to win, while she has the ultimate respect for the game she plays, her team-mates and those she competes against.

Cathy is a worthy winner of April’s Game Changers award in association with Electric Ireland.