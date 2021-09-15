Celtic and Rangers fans may not be able to travel to Scotland over vaccine passport rules

Northern Ireland football fans are “worried” about a lack of clarity from the Scottish Government over how vaccine passports are to be implemented at football grounds.

Rangers and Celtic supporters have expressed concern that they may not be allowed into Scottish grounds when they travel.

The Scottish Government’s vaccine certification plan comes into effect from October 1 and covers all outdoor events with more than 10,000 spectators. That will affect thousands of fans who travel from Northern Ireland to watch their favourite teams.

A Celtic FC season ticket holder from Derry expressed concern about the “uncertainty” and along with her family said she hoped it would be resolved before they travel for matches in the coming months.

Denise McGeoghan added: “My family are massive Celtic fans who go to the matches every year. We’re hoping to go to a lot his year and are season ticket holders who have both been vaccinated.

“We’d like to see the issue resolved as soon as possible so we can go and support the club we love without having the uncertainty or worry of not even being allowed to enter the stadium on match day.”

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said members of its Joint Response Group (JRG) have attended numerous Scottish Government-led Covid-19 domestic vaccine certification meetings.

Two meetings took place yesterday to update the industry on the implementation plans for the imminent vaccine certification roll-out.

An SFA spokesperson said: “The JRG reiterated its view that a system of spot-checks is the only pragmatic and workable solution to the numerous practical challenges surrounding implementation of the Scottish Government’s plans within Scottish football.

“The JRG sought clarity on the operational detail which clubs, football bodies and stadium operators will be expected to implement from October 1.

“At both meetings, the Scottish Government representatives acknowledged they were not yet in a position to provide the detail necessary for clubs to begin their implementation planning.

“With just over two weeks until the system is scheduled to commence in football stadia across the country, we reiterated our concern [over] the lack of detail available and reinforced the requirement that this information be confirmed as soon as possible.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said details have not been finalised yet.

She added: “The Scottish certification scheme will accept proof of vaccination from other countries for entry to events, including the UK.

“We are working with other UK jurisdictions to ensure interoperability across the UK as well as considering how evidence of vaccination for people from outwith the UK can be verified.”