Ciara Mageean coasts into the final of the European Championships with stylish run in Munich

European Championships

Ireland's Ciara Mageean finished second in the her 1500m heat behind Poland's Sofia Ennaoui.

Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean coasted into the final of the women's 1500m at the European Championships, this morning.

In Munich, the Irish athlete set the pace in the opening lap of her heat. Although passed by Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui, Mageean finished in second spot with a time of 4.03.03.

It was another impressive display from Mageean who won the silver for Northern Ireland over the same distance at the Commonwealth Games last week.

Team GB’s Laura Muir, who won gold in Birmingham, is favourite to repeat the trick in Munich’s Olympicstadion on Friday night. In the slower of the two heats, Muir won in a time of 4.06.40.

Ennaoui, Mageean and Muir will be joined in Friday’s final by British pair Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker. Italians Ludovica Cavalli and Gaia Sabbatini, Sweden’s Hanna Hermanson, Romania’s Claudia Bobocea, Czech Republic’s Kristiina Maki and German duo Katharina Trost and Hanna Klein also qualified for the final.

The final will be staged in Munich at 7.45pm on Friday.