Ciara Mageean out to set the record straight at Irish Milers meeting

European and Commonwealth 1,500 metres silver medallist Ciara Mageean will have revenge on her mind in tomorrow’s Irish Milers meeting at the Mary Peters Track.

The Portaferry woman will be out to reverse her defeat of 12 months back when she lost over 800 metres to Cork’s Louise Shanahan in a fixture which once again features many of Ireland’s top middle distance athletes.

A year ago, 26-year-old Cambridge post-grad student Shanahan caused a major upset by passing Mageean in the home straight to slice two seconds off her PB with a new Irish record of 1 min 59.42 secs.

Mageean also broke the magical two-minute barrier in her second fastest time ever of 1 .59.86.

That spectacular start to Mageean’s campaign was the prelude to the 30-year-old’s most successful ever season, culminating in silver medals in both the Commonwealth Games and the Europeans.

Tomorrow, however, she will have her hands full once more against the specialist two-lap runner Shanahan, who ran 2 mins 5 secs indoors in February.

Mageean, who is not an 800 metres specialist, ran a 5K road PB back in April but predicting a winner this early in the season is something of a lottery.

Louise Shanahan — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The anticipated good weather could all lead to another classy two-minute struggle.

The top duo will have elite company in the form of current Ireland no 1 Georgia Hartigan of UCD, and Jenna Brommel of Emerald, who was third in last year’s race in 2 mins 2 secs.

Belgium’s Vanessa Scaunet, who ran a PB in Belfast two years ago in 2 mins 2 secs, plus former Euro junior 1,500 metres silver medallist Sarah Healy will also be in the mix.

Another meeting highlight is the Men’s 3,000 metres which features Olympian Andrew Coscoran of Star of the Sea, who recently set an Irish Indoors 1,500 metres record of 3.33.44.

Keen interest will also be on teenage star Nick Griggs of Mid Ulster. The European Junior 3,000 metres champion is one of the the most exciting runners to hit the sport in Ireland in recent years.

The 18-year-old four-minute miler recently set an outstanding Irish 1,500 metres Indoor record of under 3 mins 40 secs.

There is also a classy trio of English sub-eight minute runners comprising Mark Pearce, Will Battershill and James West. who finished eighth in the recent Euro Indoors in Istanbul.

In the sprints, new star Israel Olatunde of UCD will be defending his title. He recently ran 10.35 secs in Madrid, having last year set an Irish record of 10.17 secs when finishing sixth in the Munich European Games.

Also entered is former World University bronze medallist Marcus Lawler, who also goes in the 200 metres where he faces last year’s winner Robert McDonnell.

The Women’s 200 metres will feature former Irish record holder Phil Healy, while the Women’s 1,500 metres includes England’s Hannah Nuttall who was fifth over 3,000 metres in the Euro Indoors.